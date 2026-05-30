Two Suspected Child Thieves Arrested in Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Nzubechi Chinagorom and Chinonso Chibundu, in connection with a conspiracy, attempted child theft, and possession of drugs in Umuahia. The suspects were apprehended at a nearby bus stop after fleeing the scene of an attempted kidnapping.

The Abia State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with a conspiracy, attempted child theft , and possession of drugs in Umuahia . The suspects, Nzubechi Chinagorom and Chinonso Chibundu , were apprehended at a nearby bus stop after fleeing the scene of an attempted kidnapping.

The mother and child involved in the incident have since recovered. The police have concluded their investigation and handed over the exhibits to the State Criminal Investigation Department. The suspects were found taking suspected hard drugs at the time of their apprehension. The Abia State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and advised residents to report any security concerns to the nearest police station





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Abia State Police Command Suspects Conspiracy Attempted Child Theft Possession Of Drugs Umuahia Nzubechi Chinagorom Chinonso Chibundu Miss Amarachi Chinyereugo Assault Stabbing Child Hard Drugs Bus Stop State Criminal Investigation Department Civil/Public Servants Entrepreneurs Accountants Doctors IT Experts Lakurawa Terrorists Councilor Director

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