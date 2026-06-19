Two passenger trains collide near Bedford, UK, causing injuries and fatalities

Two passenger trains collided on Friday near Bedford, north of London, resulting in one person's death and 'a number of people' being injured. Emergency services, including air ambulances, rushed to the scene to help the injured.

One person has died and 'a number of people have been injured' after two passenger trains collided on Friday near Bedford , north of London , British Transport Police said.

The two passenger trains collided on Friday north of London, bringing emergency services, including air ambulances, rushing to the scene to help the injured. The crash occurred late afternoon south of Bedford, a market town around 56 miles (90 kilometres) north of the UK capital, according to East Midlands Railway (EMR). Unverified footage posted to social media showed two EMR trains having collided, one having run into the other. Passengers were pictured standing on the tracks beside damaged rail carriages.

Emergency services were still to provide any details of the casualties. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch, which probes such incidents on UK tramways and railways, said a team of its inspectors was on site 'to start gathering evidence'. In September 2023, several people were injured after two trains collided at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands of Scotland.

In August 2020, an early morning service from Aberdeen to Glasgow came off the tracks, killing three people near the town of Stonehaven, northeast Scotland, after a landslip caused by heavy rain





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