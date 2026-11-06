Court remands two Mexicans, four Nigerians over Oyo forest meth lab

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has remanded two Mexican nationals and four Nigerians over an alleged clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Oyo State. A related Ogun State case has also led to 10 defendants being remanded in Lagos.

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has remanded two Mexican nationals and four Nigerians at the Correctional Centre, Ibadan, over their alleged involvement in the establishment and operation of a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine.

Mexican Nationals And Nigerians Arraigned

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, drug trafficking and the establishment of an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory. The charge was filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. The two Mexican nationals are Jose Villa Ochoa, 56, and Carrera Loaiza Arturo, 40. The four Nigerians are Maxwell Uche Nevoh, 30; Olatunji Yusuf, 37; Bankole Akeem Owolabi, 45; and Ganiu Monsiu, 43.

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According to the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Ochoa and the four Nigerian collaborators were arrested on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, by NDLEA operatives in a forested area of Tapa village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. The second Mexican, Arturo, was tracked down and arrested on August 19, 2026, while he allegedly attempted to flee the country through the Lagos airport.

Babafemi disclosed these details in a statement issued from the agency headquarters in Abuja on Friday, November 6, 2026. The four-count charge alleged that the defendants conspired between December 2025 and June 2026, at various locations in Lagos and Oyo states, to operate a drug trafficking organisation and establish a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance.

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The defendants were also accused of unlawfully engaging in the transportation and distribution of chemical substances for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine, contrary to Section 20(1)(f) and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the NDLEA Act. When the charges were read to them in a language they understood, all six defendants pleaded not guilty. Following their pleas, Justice Maha ordered that they be remanded at the Correctional Centre, Ibadan, pending trial.

Ogun State Arrests Linked To Ibadan Case

The judge adjourned the case to January 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2027, for trial. The court also ordered that the defendants remain in custody until the hearing dates. In a related development, three other Mexican nationals and seven Nigerian collaborators arrested over a similar offence at a forest hideout in Ogun State on May 16, 2026, have also been remanded. The 10 defendants were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The trial judge rejected their bail application and ordered an accelerated hearing of the case. The NDLEA confirmed the Lagos remand in the same Friday statement. The NDLEA has continued to warn that clandestine methamphetamine laboratories pose serious health, security and environmental risks. The agency said it would pursue all suspects involved in such operations.

The Ibadan case is one of two major methamphetamine laboratory cases involving Mexican nationals and Nigerian collaborators that have led to remands in recent months. The Oyo and Ogun cases are expected to proceed separately in the coming months.