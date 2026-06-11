Two Lives Lost in Obio/Akpor Road Accident

A secondary school student and a commercial motorcyclist lost their lives in a tragic road accident along the Choba axis of the East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a truck reportedly rammed into a motorcycle conveying the student home after her examination.

A secondary school student and a commercial motorcyclist lost their lives in a tragic road accident along the Choba axis of the East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State .

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a truck reportedly rammed into a motorcycle conveying the student home after her examination. The deceased student, identified as Juliet, was said to have written her examination at a secondary school in Emuoha Local Government Area before boarding the motorcycle for the journey home. An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the truck lost control and crashed into the motorcycle, killing both the rider and the student.

The accident reportedly drew a crowd of passers-by and sympathisers, many of whom were visibly shaken by the sight of the victims. The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko Agabe, confirmed the incident on Thursday, stating that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. The truck driver had been arrested, while the vehicle had been handed over to the Vehicle Inspection Office for examination





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Road Accident Secondary School Student Commercial Motorcyclist Obio/Akpor Local Government Area Rivers State Choba Axis East-West Road University Of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Rivers State Police Command Vehicle Inspection Office

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