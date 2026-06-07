Two kidnappers shot dead as Nigeria Police rescue former Minister's relatives

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued the relatives of the former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who were kidnapped during a school run. Two members of the kidnapping syndicate were shot dead during a confrontation with the police.

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that two members of a kidnapping syndicate involved in the abduction of relatives of the former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu , were shot dead during a confrontation on Saturday.

Police operatives rescued Adelabu's younger sister, Olaide John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, during a late-night operation on Saturday. In an official statement, the NPF disclosed that the operation was carried out at about 7:30 pm on Saturday, by the Force Intelligence Department's Intelligence Response Team in Ibadan, three days after the family was violently abducted during a school run.

Confirming the release of the family in the statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed that the criminals were neutralised after attempting to engage the specialised tactical team. The rescue was achieved through sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance, and tactical operations. These efforts enabled investigators to track the kidnappers' movements, resulting in a confrontation with FID-IRT operatives. During the confrontation, two suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded, and two rifles were recovered.

The victims were rescued unharmed and are now in safe custody, receiving medical care and support. In the statement, the Inspector-General of Police praised the courage, precision, and resilience of the FID-IRT operatives, saying that their resilience and commitment were instrumental in the safe rescue of the hostages. Placid added that the security operatives have intensified efforts in the area to apprehend fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate, as intelligence indicates that some suspects escaped with gunshot injuries.

The abductors were said to have trailed the victims from their residence before intercepting and whisking them away. The Nigeria Police Force has intensified efforts to track down the fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate, as intelligence indicates that some suspects escaped with gunshot injuries. The police have also intensified efforts in the area to apprehend the fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate





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Nigeria Police Force Kidnapping Syndicate Adebayo Adelabu Olaide John-Paul Peter And Paul

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