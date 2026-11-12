Two members of France's elite Republican Guard fainted almost simultaneously outside the Elysee Palace during a ceremonial welcome for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, according to televised images and a presidential source.

Two members of France's elite Republican Guard collapsed almost simultaneously outside the Elysee Palace as President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Slovak counterpart, according to televised images and a presidential source.

The incident occurred late Wednesday during the arrival of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. As is customary for the arrival of foreign heads of state, the Republican Guards formed an honour guard in full ceremonial dress with sabres. One guard can be seen swaying before crashing to the ground, falling against a pillar at the Elysee Palace as his ceremonial sword clattered to the ground. Aides and Macron immediately rushed towards the stricken guard, images from an AFP photographer showed.

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Macron Welcomes Slovak Counterpart After Collapse

Le Parisien daily said that a second guard collapsed off camera, with Macron looking concerned and then hurriedly welcoming his Slovak counterpart. France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) later bid farewell to Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini following their meeting at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris on November 11, 2026. A French presidential source, who asked not to be named, told AFP that both guards had suffered from fainting attacks and no other comment would be made.

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The source did not provide further details on their condition. The Republican Guard, part of the French gendarmerie, is responsible for guards of honour in France which often involve standing for long periods in heavy clothing while holding their sword vertically. Such ceremonies require guards to remain motionless for extended periods. The event took place on November 11, 2026, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Photographs by Guillaume Saligot of AFP captured the moment Macron and other officials attended to the fainted guard. Following the incident, Macron proceeded with the welcoming ceremony for Pellegrini. The two leaders held a meeting at the presidential palace. The visit was part of regular diplomatic engagements between France and Slovakia.

Republican Guard Ceremonial Duties and Fainting

Nigeria and France have also been seeking increased energy investments, according to separate reports. However, the focus of this story remains the collapse of the two guards during the ceremonial event. The Republican Guard is a prestigious unit within the French gendarmerie, often deployed for state ceremonies and protection duties. Their uniform includes heavy ceremonial attire and sabres, which can contribute to physical strain during prolonged standing.

This is not the first time guards have fainted during such events, though simultaneous collapses are rare. The incident drew attention on social media and news outlets, highlighting the demanding nature of ceremonial duties. Macron's quick response to the fallen guard was noted by observers. After ensuring the guard was attended to, he continued with the official programme, greeting Pellegrini and proceeding with their scheduled meeting.

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The presidential source emphasised that the guards suffered fainting attacks, a common occurrence in such circumstances, and declined to comment further. No updates on the guards' health were provided. The event occurred in Paris on November 11, 2026, a date that coincides with Armistice Day in France, although the ceremony was for the Slovak President's visit. The Elysee Palace is the official residence of the French President.

Pellegrini Visit Proceeds Amid Guard Incident

The AFP photographer's images showed Macron and aides rushing to assist the guard who fell against a pillar. The second guard's collapse was not captured on camera but was reported by Le Parisien. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit proceeded as planned after the incident. Macron and Pellegrini were scheduled to discuss bilateral issues.

The farewell ceremony also took place at the Elysee Palace. The Republican Guard's role in French state protocol is significant, and their training includes withstanding long periods of standing at attention. Despite this, fainting episodes occasionally occur during major events. No further information was released about the condition of the two guards.

The presidential source's brief comment was the only official statement on the matter. The story was reported by AFP and other outlets, with the current article incorporating details from a presidential source and Le Parisien. The event took place on November 11, 2026, and was captured in photographs by Guillaume Saligot.