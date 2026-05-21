Two Former Bank Employees Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Funds from Customers Linked to Palliative Scheme

Two former employees of Access Bank Plc have been sentenced to seven years in prison each for stealing funds from customers linked to the federal government's palliative scheme. The EFCC investigation revealed that the defendants, along with 305 other customers, were beneficiaries of the federal government's palliative scheme. The total amount allegedly moved without authorization was N7,842,700.

Two former employees of Access Bank Plc, Obadofin Bamise and Hadiza Yakubu, have been sentenced to seven years in prison each for stealing funds from customers linked to the federal government's palliative scheme .

The Kaduna State High Court found them guilty of diverting N433,000 and N806,000 respectively, after admitting to unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted the duo, who were accused of committing the offences while still in active service at the bank. The EFCC investigation revealed that the defendants, along with 305 other customers, were beneficiaries of the federal government's palliative scheme. The total amount allegedly moved without authorization was N7,842,700.

The court, however, allowed each convict the option of paying a N50,000 fine instead of imprisonment. This case adds to a growing trend of convictions involving bank staff who abuse access to customer accounts for illegal financial gain. Similar cases have been reported across the country, involving theft, ATM fraud, and unauthorized electronic transfers





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Bank Employees Theft Fraud Palliative Scheme EFCC Kaduna State High Court

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