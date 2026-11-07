Police Officer and Female Passenger Die in Two Bayelsa Boat Accidents

A serving police officer and a female passenger died in two separate waterway accidents in Bayelsa State, while seven passengers were rescued after a boat capsized.

A serving police officer and a female passenger have died in two separate waterway accidents in Bayelsa State, while seven passengers were rescued after a passenger boat capsized.

The incidents occurred in Brass and Sagbama Local Government Areas. The Bayelsa State Police Command, in a statement issued on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, said the first accident occurred along the Abedigbene waterways in Brass Local Government Area. The passenger boat was travelling from Yenagoa to Akassa with eight persons on board when it capsized.

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Rescue Operation Saves Seven Passengers

The incident was reported by Maritime Union workers in Brass, prompting an immediate search-and-rescue operation involving personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Formoso, local divers and members of the Abedigbene fishing community. Seven passengers were rescued, including the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr Ebiere Jones, and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The police officer initially reported missing was subsequently confirmed dead.

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The police said upon receiving the report, personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Formoso, in collaboration with local divers and members of the Abedigbene fishing community, immediately commenced search and rescue operations. The statement added that the intervention resulted in the rescue of seven passengers, including the state commissioner and an NSCDC officer. The second accident occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at about 5:20 a.m. along the shoreline of Angalabiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a tanker vessel belonging to Sterling Global Oil Limited, while navigating close to the shoreline, reportedly collided with some canoes, destroying them. One of the passengers, identified as Mrs Victoria Abetnigo, an indigene of Angalabiri Community, sustained serious injuries in the incident. She was immediately taken to Ebedeibiri General Hospital for medical attention but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Tanker Collision Causes Fatal Waterway Accident

Her remains were deposited at Ofoni Mortuary while investigations were continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The police said the tanker vessel belonging to Sterling Global Oil Ltd, while navigating close to the shoreline, reportedly hit some canoes, which resulted in their destruction. The statement further disclosed that Abetnigo sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she was subsequently confirmed dead.

Reacting to the two tragedies, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, expressed sadness over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues and loved ones. He particularly lamented the loss of a serving member of the Command. The statement quoted him as expressing profound sadness over these unfortunate incidents and extending heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased.

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He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the victims and strength for their families to bear what he described as irreparable losses. The statement added that he particularly shares in the grief of the Command over the loss of its personnel and prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed, as well as the fortitude for their respective families to bear these irreparable losses.

Police Commend Rescue Teams and Warn Operators

Adewale commended the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Formoso, local divers, Maritime Union workers and members of the Abedigbene fishing community for their contributions to the rescue operation. He said their timely intervention was instrumental in saving the lives of seven passengers. The CP urged boat operators and commercial vessel owners to exercise caution while navigating the state waterways and comply with established maritime safety regulations.

He specifically warned commercial vessel operators against navigating too close to shorelines and canoe routes. He said they are particularly advised to maintain safe distances from shorelines and canoe routes and avoid reckless navigation. He also urged passengers to take personal responsibility for their safety by wearing life jackets throughout their journeys.

According to the statement, passengers are equally urged to wear life jackets throughout their journeys, while all waterway users are enjoined to prioritise safety and promptly report emergencies to the appropriate authorities.