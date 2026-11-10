Two Convicted Inmates Escape from Okene Correctional Centre in Kogi State

Two convicted inmates escaped from the Okene Correctional Centre in Kogi State on November 8, 2026, prompting a search operation by security agencies. The Nigerian Correctional Service has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Kogi state police command says two convicted inmates escaped from the Okene Correctional Centre on Sunday at about 10:30am. Saliu Afusat, spokesperson of the Kogi police command, told TheCable on Tuesday that the command had received a report from the correctional centre and is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt rearrest of the escapees.

Kogi Inmates Escape From Okene Centre

The Kogi State Police Command confirms the escape of two convicted inmates from the Okene Correctional Centre on Sunday, 8th November 2026, at about 1030 hours, the statement reads. Although Afusat did not disclose the identities of the escapees, reports indicate that a situation report from the Okene police division identified them as Samson David, convicted of theft, and Salvation Moro, convicted of armed robbery.

Also read Nigerian Correctional Service Confirms Escape of Two Inmates in Kogi State

The two inmates were said to have escaped through the facility's back fence, while their photographs were attached to the police situation report to aid their identification and facilitate their apprehension. The Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed the incident, which occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026, saying it was working with other security agencies to ensure the immediate recapture of the fleeing inmates.

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Correctional Service Orders Investigation

The Service's Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections Jane Osuji, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that a comprehensive report was being awaited to establish the circumstances surrounding the escape. According to her, the Controller-General of Corrections has ordered a thorough investigation to determine how the inmates escaped, identify possible security lapses and ensure appropriate action is taken.

The Service assured members of the public that necessary measures were being implemented to apprehend the escapees, promising to provide further updates as verified information becomes available. The incident comes weeks after an awaiting-trial inmate escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Auchi, Edo State, where he was being held over allegations of conspiracy and stealing.