Segun and Abraham, both sentenced to death, escaped from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin after breaking through and scaling the perimeter wall. The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Mwakuche, admitted negligence and vowed that those culpable will face the music.

Two inmates sentenced to death have escaped from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State. The escapees, identified as Segun and Abraham, reportedly broke through and scaled the facility's perimeter wall.

The escape is said to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday. The inmates were said to have exploited security lapses at the correctional facility to make their way out. Their escape prompted the authorities to launch a manhunt for their recapture. Abraham was reportedly a repeat escapee.

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He had earlier fled from the Mandala Custodial Centre before he was rearrested and transferred to Oke-Kura. He subsequently escaped again from the Ilorin facility. Following the incident, the custodial centre was placed under heightened security. Officers were reportedly put on red alert to prevent further breaches and forestall any untoward development.

Correctional Service Admits Negligence In Escape

A manhunt has been launched by the correctional authorities to rearrest the escapees. The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Mwakuche, reacted to the incident while addressing journalists at the facility in Ilorin on Thursday. He admitted that there were indications of negligence in the circumstances surrounding the escape. Mwakuche spoke on the need to establish the level of culpability of both officers and inmates.

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He described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable. He promised that those found responsible would face disciplinary action. He said, Naturally, they will face the music. The Controller-General disclosed that the incident had attracted the displeasure of the Minister of Interior.

President And Minister Unhappy With Incident

He added that the President would equally be unhappy with the development. Mwakuche said the President would be unhappy considering the Federal Government's efforts to improve the welfare of correctional officers. He said, The Honourable Minister is not happy. Mr President won't be happy.

Because the President of this great nation has done a lot for staff. He listed improved salaries, regular promotions and the payment of outstanding promotional arrears among the measures taken to enhance the welfare of personnel. He said salaries are not being owed and that promotions have been ongoing yearly with no backlogs and promotional arrears paid. Mwakuche stressed that officers had been warned against conduct capable of undermining security in custodial facilities.

He said, I've admonished the staff. I've also admonished the inmates. And I know that it will not occur again. He, however, assured that efforts were underway to recapture the fleeing inmates.

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Authorities Pledge Investigation And Sanctions For Culprits

He said the authorities had spread their dragnet to ensure their rearrest. He also pledged that investigations would establish the circumstances that enabled the inmates to escape. The Controller-General said anyone found culpable would be appropriately sanctioned. The Oke-Kura custodial centre has been placed under tight security following the latest incident.

Officers are on red alert to forestall unpleasant development. Segun and Abraham remain at large as the search continues. The correctional service has urged the public to assist with information that could lead to their rearrest.