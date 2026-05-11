Two Berom residents killed in suspected Fulani bandit attack

The violent incident at Kyeng village was allegedly committed by armed Fulani terrorists who ambushed residents while they were asleep. Victims were shot dead before the attackers fled into nearby bushes. The President of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, Barr. Solomon Mwatiri, strongly condemned the killings and called for immediate action to be taken against the perpetrators.

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a fresh attack at Kyeng village in Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, was reportedly carried out by suspected Fulani bandits who invaded the village and shot sporadically for several hours. National President of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, Barr. Solomon Mwatiri confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday morning and strongly condemned the killing of two Berom youths, days after rampaging bandits ran riot in several communities in Barkin Ladi LGA where over 10 people were massacred.

The group also gave the identities of the killed victims as Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Bele Danbwarang, 19. The BYM statement called on security agencies to immediately pursue the perpetrators, arrest them, and ensure that justice is served, while urging the government at all levels to take firm and decisive measures to end the persistent killings and insecurity affecting Plateau communities





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Security Violence Recent Attack Bachi District Fulani Bandits Berom Youths Rampaging Bandits Over 10 People Several Communities Persistent Killings Plateau Communities Armed Fulani Terrorists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AEDC announces two-day power outage at Lugbe, Airport road, othersThe company said that during the period, electricity supply to the affected areas would be temporarily disrupted.

Read more »

Two soldiers killed as troops crush ISWAP assault, neutralise over 50 insurgents in YobeTroops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated attack by suspected ISWAP fighters on the Headquarters of 27 Brigade and the Buni Gari checkpoint in Yobe State, killing scores of terrorists and recovering arms and ammunition. The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Read more »

Mob kills two in Bauchi as police arrest three suspectsThe Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the mob killing of two men in Bunga Hamlet, Dagu Ward of Warji Local Government Area of the state.

Read more »

BYM Passes Vote of No Confidence on OPEP Sector 4 Commander, Bello; Condemns Recent AttacksThe Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, has passed a vote of no confidence on the Commander and Operations Officer of the Sector 4 of the Special Task Force, OPEP, in Barkin Ladi, blaming their incompetence and lack of seriousness in tackling the security situation. The association criticized their inability to prevent the brutal killings and destruction of farmland due to the presence of armed Fulani militias.

Read more »