Two additional suspects arrested in Kano thuggery attack

The Kano State Police Command provides an update on its investigation following a thuggery attack at the Farm Centre GSM market in Kano on April 28, 2026. Two additional suspects, Sadiq Ayuba and Abdulganiyu Abba, were arrested following a discreet intelligence-led investigation. They confessed to carrying out the attack with the help of Mallam Hassan.

The Kano State Police Command provides an update on its investigation and prosecution efforts following the thuggery attack at the Farm Centre GSM market in Kano.

Two additional suspects linked to the incident are arrested due to a discreet intelligence-led investigation. Sadiq Ayuba and Abdulganiyu Abba are the newly arrested suspects. During interrogation, Sadiq Ayuba confessed that he and other suspects were mobilized and paid by Mallam Hassan to carry out an attack on Farm Centre GSM Market and on the entourage of AA Zaura.

All seven suspects, including Sadiq Ayuba and Abdulganiyu Abba, are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, inciting public disturbance, unlawful assembly, possession of dangerous weapons, and mischief. CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, the Commissioner of Police, stated that the command will continue efforts to apprehend all individuals involved in violent thuggery and public disturbances in the state, including those alleged to have sponsored the attack. He also confirmed that efforts to arrest Mallam Hassan are ongoing.

The command reaffirms its commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring that all those involved in violent acts are brought to justice





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Kano State Police Command Farm Centre GSM Market Attack Suspects Commissoner Of Police Public Support Sponsorship

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