Twenty-four arraigned over illegal lithium mining in Nasarawa as Nigeria intensifies crackdown on mineral exploitation

Twenty-four defendants, including Chinese and Nigerian nationals, face charges for unauthorized lithium mining in Nasarawa State. The arraignment follows a broader governmental campaign to sanitize the mining sector, occurring amid disputes over regulatory authority and recent shutdowns of mining companies in the region.

A major legal proceeding has unfolded in Nigeria as twenty-four individuals, comprising fifteen Chinese nationals and nine Nigerians, face charges related to alleged illegal lithium mining activities.

The defendants were arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, specifically before Justice Binta Ofili-Ajumogobia of Court 6, following their arrest on May 16 in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Court documents indicate that the accused conducted mining operations within a mineral title area covered by Exploration Licence No. 036528-EL, which is owned by TIMADIX Geomin Consult Ltd, without possessing lawful authority or a valid mining licence.

This action constitutes a breach of Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, an offence that carries severe penalties upon conviction. The Chinese nationals indicted include Liu Jiabin, Hu Yunzhong, Zhou Yinmou, Zhao Feng, Zhang Yu, Tian Shuqun, Huang Ruqian, Liu Yanliang, Yang Xiaobin, Huang Meiyun, Yuan Tao, Jia Qiuyong, Chen Menghao, Deng Peiming and Yu Yanhai.

The Nigerian defendants are Thankgod Sani, Abubakar Nuhu, Jonathan Sunday, Pius Favour, Agada Joshua, Sani Osu, Haruna Asambe, Elenekou Joli, alongside a corporate entity, C and A International New Energy Ltd. At the start of the court session, defence counsel M. T. Adekilekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), submitted an application for bail on behalf of all defendants. Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia granted the bail application and directed that the defendants be released to their legal counsel pending trial, with the condition that they deposit their international passports and national identity cards with the court registrar.

Following the arraignment, the lead prosecution counsel representing the Mining Marshals, Ojo Toluwatope Alex, acknowledged that the court exercised its discretion in granting bail but expressed concerns about potential abscondment. He noted that the defence counsel had provided an undertaking to ensure the defendants' attendance throughout the trial and said he hoped all those released would comply with the court's directives.

The Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah Onoja, framed the prosecution as part of wider efforts to sanitise Nigeria's mining sector and safeguard the country's mineral resources from illegal exploitation. This case emerges amid intensified enforcement actions against unauthorized mining operations, particularly in Nasarawa State and other mineral-rich regions. Earlier, on April 3, 2025, mining marshals dismantled a heavily fortified illegal mining site in Rafin Gabas, Kokona Local Government Area, resulting in the arrest of three foreign nationals.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, described that operation as a major breakthrough in the government's campaign against illegal mining. The latest prosecution also occurs against a backdrop of escalating disputes over mining operations and regulatory oversight in Nasarawa State. On May 14, the Nasarawa State Government ordered the shutdown of Lideal Mines Company in Endo Community, Udege Development Area, citing security concerns and alleged violations of agreements with host communities.

The state's Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Margaret Elayo, stated that the company repeatedly failed to comply with government directives and announced that Governor Abdullahi Sule's administration remains committed to ensuring mining operations adhere to state policies and contribute meaningfully to local development. Further investigations reveal that Lideal Mines Limited has filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, seeking to overturn an interlocutory ruling that restrained parties from accessing a disputed mining site in Endo Community.

The company argues that the state government lacks constitutional authority to interfere with federally licensed mining operations and is pursuing N5 billion in damages in a separate suit. Court filings indicate that the company alleged over 160 armed security personnel were deployed to prevent it from accessing its mining site, underscoring the complex interplay between state and federal jurisdiction in Nigeria's mining sector.

This series of events highlights the ongoing challenges in regulating Nigeria's vast mineral resources, the tensions between government authorities and mining companies, and the concerted efforts to curb illegal extraction activities that deprive the nation of substantial revenue





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Illegal Mining Lithium Nasarawa Federal High Court Mining Marshals TIMADIX Geomin Chinese Nationals Nigerian Defendants Dele Alake Lideal Mines Endo Community Solid Minerals Regulatory Dispute Court Of Appeal

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