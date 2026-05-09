Galatasaray secured the Turkish Super Lig title after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor on Saturday, with striker Pierre-Emerick 'Osimhen' registering a crucial hat-trick and leading his team to a fourth consecutive league crown, matching their historic run between 1996 and 2000.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark OdigieOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria, By Mark Odigie Playing before a packed home crowd in Istanbul, Galatasaray were pushed to the limit by a determined Antalyaspor side that twice took the lead and threatened to delay the title celebrations.sealed a dramatic 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor on Saturday to win the Turkish Super Lig title for a record-extending 26th time.

The victory secured Galatasaray's fourth consecutive league crown, matching the club’s historic run between 1996 and 2000 and further cementing their status as Turkey’s most successful football club





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Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Antalyaspor Pierre-Emerick 'Osimhen' Third-Placed Finish Dominance Fourth Consecutive League Success

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