Turkey Hosts COP31 Climate Summit Amid Record Heat Warnings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns global leaders at COP31 in Antalya that climate extremes are now the norm, urging immediate action on emissions and finance as 2026 proves to be one of the hottest years on record.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning to world leaders gathering in Antalya, stating that the planet is entering a new reality where climate extremes are the norm. Speaking on Monday ahead of the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Guterres urged attendees to get serious about cutting emissions and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

UN Chief Demands Urgent Climate Action

The 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP31, is being hosted by Turkey in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya from November 9 to November 20. Australia will preside over the negotiations as the official conference president, guiding the international dialogue on critical environmental policies.

Also read COP31 Opens As Climate, Geopolitical Pressures Mount

Guterres highlighted that a supersized El Niño event is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change. He called on leaders to accelerate a just transition from fossil fuels and to deliver the necessary finance and protection that vulnerable countries require to adapt to these shifting conditions.

Record Temperatures and Warming Oceans

The urgency of the summit was underscored by a report from the UN World Meteorological Organization indicating that 2026 continues a streak of exceptional global temperatures, melting ice, and rising sea levels. Each of the past 12 years has ranked among the hottest 12 years on record, with this year expected to be among the hottest ever documented.

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Preliminary data show that the global average surface temperature between January and September 2026 was around 1.47 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. This figure is projected to rise further by the end of the year due to the developing El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to be the strongest since at least 1950.

El Niño Intensifies Global Weather Risks

WMO chief Celeste Saulo cautioned that the current exceptionally strong El Niño could unleash more heat and extreme weather well into next year. The naturally occurring weather phenomenon releases heat from the ocean, which this year has been the warmest ever measured, with sea surface temperatures forecast to be 3.8C above average from now through January.

Saulo described El Niño as a risk multiplier that is supercharging weather patterns. She warned that heatwaves, tropical cyclones, and rainstorms are intensifying faster than historical baselines had prepared the world for, making the impacts of these extreme events more severe and widespread than in previous decades.

Ice Loss and Ecosystem Impacts

The environmental toll is already visible in the rapid retreat of glaciers and the dwindling of freshwater resources. In 2025 alone, the annual mass loss of ice was enough to fill five Olympic pools every second, highlighting the unprecedented scale of water displacement and ecosystem stress occurring globally.

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WMO climate information chief John Kenned noted that 2026 is ranking among the four hottest years on record. He added that final numbers might show the year is close to the top of the historical charts once the full impact of the El Niño event is calculated.

Progress in Early Warning Systems

Despite the dire warnings, there was a positive development reported by the WMO regarding disaster preparedness. The number of countries with essential multi-hazard early warning systems in place has increased significantly from 55 in 2015 to 136 last year.

The WMO urged the COP31 conference to ensure more investment in sustained global observations, data-gathering, and forecasting. These systems are critical for helping vulnerable communities prepare for the intensifying weather events driven by the changing climate and the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.