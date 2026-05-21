Turaki PDP fraction denies allegations of form obstruction, urges public not to believe in stories of party hindering forms purchase, and says political parties cannot 'constrain' the right to seek elective office

The Turaki PDP faction, represented by a spokesperson, denies allegations of form obstruction, and urges the public not to believe in stories of the party hindering forms purchase. They further state that political parties cannot 'constrain' the right to seek elective office.

May 21, 2026 4:28 pmsays all aspirants are free to obtain its presidential nomination forms.issued on Thursday, Ini Ememobong, spokesperson for the Turaki PDP faction, said allegations that party officials prevented presidential hopefuls from purchasing nomination and expression of interest forms are unfounded.for the purchase and submission of nomination forms following appeals from members.

‘We state clearly that the Interim National Working Committee is not aware of any hindrance by the party through its officials to prevent anybody from purchasing the forms,’ the statement reads. ‘By the amended timetable, the last date for purchase and return of completed forms is Friday, 22nd May 2026, and the special screening for those yet to be screened is on Saturday, 23rd May 2026.to aspirants from southern Nigeria, the constitutional right to seek elective office cannot be constrained by zoning arrangements or other regional agreements.

‘To this end, we urge the public to discountenance any story alleging that the party is preventing people from purchasing forms. We reiterate that our forms are still available during the period specified in the amended timetable, and all Nigerians seeking to genuinely contest on our platform are free to obtain, fill, and return their forms,’ he said





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