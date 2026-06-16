Tunisia Replaces Coach After Heavy World Cup Loss, Appoints Hervé Renard

Following a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, Tunisia has dismissed Sabri Lamouchi and hired Hervé Renard as head coach through 2026. Renard, known for Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina and his tenure with France's women's team, aims to salvage Tunisia's World Cup campaign.

Tunisia has sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in a World Cup match, a loss that has significantly complicated the team's prospects of advancing to the knockout stage.

The Tunisian Football Federation announced on national television that French coach Hervé Renard has been appointed to lead the national team until the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. Renard brings a notable track record, having guided Saudi Arabia to a stunning victory over eventual champions Argentina during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and most recently serving as the coach of the France women's team.

Federation president Moez Nassari confirmed that an official agreement had been reached with Renard, marking a swift managerial change intended to steer the team through its current World Cup campaign and beyond. The decision underscores the high stakes and pressure associated with international football tournaments, where results can immediately precipitate major organizational shifts. Renard's appointment is seen as a strategic move to revitalize a squad facing an uphill battle after a demoralizing performance.

His experience in both men's and women's international football, along with his proven ability to orchestrate upsets against top-tier nations, will be crucial as Tunisia seeks to regroup and pursue qualification from a challenging group. The change also highlights the federation's desire to instil confidence and a new tactical direction ahead of critical upcoming matches. This narrative centers on a pivotal moment for Tunisian football, balancing immediate World Cup survival hopes with long-term development under a new, internationally respected coach





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Tunisia World Cup Hervé Renard Sabri Lamouchi Sweden Football Coach Sack 2026 World Cup

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