Tunisia's new coach Herve Renard has said that only hard work and unity can save their World Cup campaign. Renard has been tasked with turning around the team's season after they were hammered 5-1 by Sweden on Sunday. The team has a tough task ahead of them as they face Japan on Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico. Renard believes that going back to the basics and the fundamentals will be key to their success.

New Tunisia coach Herve Renard said on Friday only hard work and unity will save their World Cup , adding, I am no wizard. The 57-year-old Frenchman was parachuted in this week after Sabri Lamouchi was fired following the 5-1 hammering by Sweden on Sunday.

The well-travelled Renard has had only three days with his new team and on Saturday they have a tough task against a talented Japan side in Monterrey, Mexico. Renard has been nicknamed a wizard or magician because of his long success in the game and tactical nous. He masterminded a 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup when he was Saudi Arabia coach.

Put to him that Tunisia's predicament meant they needed him to do something special, Renard said: We must play a perfect collective game tomorrow. It is easy to talk. I heard that I've been named a wizard. I am no wizard.

In contrast to Tunisia's nightmare start to the tournament, Japan showed their quality in holding the Netherlands 2-2. Renard who refused to give details about how he might line his team up said they must go back to the basics and the fundamentals. The Tunisia team has a tough task ahead of them as they face Japan on Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico.

The team's new coach Herve Renard has been tasked with turning their season around and he believes that unity and hard work will be the key to their success. Renard has a reputation for being a skilled tactician and has a long history of success in the game. He has been nicknamed a wizard or magician because of his ability to come up with winning strategies.

Despite his reputation, Renard is down to earth and believes that success comes from hard work and unity. He has been tasked with turning around the team's season and he believes that this can be achieved by going back to the basics and the fundamentals. The team's next match against Japan will be a test of Renard's abilities and will be a crucial game for the team's chances of success in the World Cup.

The Tunisia team will be looking to bounce back from their nightmare start to the tournament and will be hoping that Renard's tactics will be the key to their success. The team's new coach has a tough task ahead of him but he is confident that he can turn the team's season around and lead them to success in the World Cup





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