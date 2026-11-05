Tunde Styl-Plus releases Afrogospel single Atobijulo, explaining his musical shift from romantic ballads to worship while honoring his legacy and emotional honesty in art.

Tunde Akinsanmi, widely recognized by his stage name Tunde Styl-Plus, has released the Afrogospel single " Atobijulo" on September 4, featuring gospel artist Da Capo. The Ibadan-born singer, whose R&B hits defined a generation of Nigerian music in the 2000s, directs his signature vocal style toward spiritual worship with this new release. This move marks a notable departure from the romantic ballads that made him famous, including " Olufunmi," "Imagine That," and "Call My Name."

Core Details Of The New Release

The Afrogospel single "Atobijulo" is a Yoruba title meaning "the greatest of all." The track moves away from the slow-building ballads of the Styl-Plus era, adopting an uptempo arrangement driven by drums and percussion. Brass horns, piano, and guitar carry the melody, creating a celebratory sound that suits the lyrics describing God's greatness. Da Capo, who also featured on a remix of "Olufunmi," contributes a gospel rap verse that contrasts with Akinsanmi's melodic singing. The song reflects Akinsanmi's view of the Almighty as bigger than all, a conviction he has held for a long time.

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Stakeholder Positions And Creative Evolution

Tunde Akinsanmi sees his turn to gospel as a natural extension of his creative process rather than a break from his past. He stated that writing about God's love does not require a completely different approach than writing about human romance. The vulnerability required to sing to a lover is the same as that needed to sing to God. Raised Catholic, he moved into Pentecostalism in early childhood and has had to unlearn certain principles and relearn new ones along his spiritual journey. Spirituality remains personal to him, and he remains committed to living in line with his Creator's purpose.

Impact On Nigerian Music And Culture

Akinsanmi reflects on how Styl-Plus set out to fuse international pop and R&B with indigenous sounds, studying Juju and Highlife alongside Western styles. He credits "Olufunmi," which became a hit in 2004, as the moment the group successfully blended these elements. The song began as an English-language track called "Sophia," and reworking its chorus in Yoruba gave it the cultural depth it previously lacked. He believes his generation helped lay the groundwork for Nigerian music's global reach, noting that while the sound and technology have changed, he is proud to remain part of that story. His work shaped what many Nigerian women came to expect from romance, emphasizing tenderness, reassurance, and emotional availability.

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Future Steps And Artistic Philosophy

Tunde Akinsanmi expressed concern over what modern love songs have stopped saying, advocating for more emotional honesty in male artists. He argued that the pleading and vulnerability in his hits were never weaknesses but honest expressions of love. He desires to hear more music allowing men to be emotionally honest again without feeling they have compromised their masculinity. Age has changed his process, making him less concerned about being trendy and more interested in being real. He takes more time to research and shape each idea, writing with a particular audience in mind rather than trying to please everyone.

Akinsanmi views his legacy as a double-edged sword but an exciting challenge to honor the sound fans love while introducing fresh ideas. He sees no break between his devotion to a woman and his devotion to God, as both stem from the same instinct for honest, exposed expression. He noted that women taught him to listen more and assume less, recognizing they are much more than just inspiration behind love songs. If he were to imagine a sequel to "Call My Name," he described a story called "Castles on the Ground" where the couple continues building a life together. He maintains that love is not a transaction but a human experience, and the artist's job is to tell the full story including its sacrifices and imperfections.