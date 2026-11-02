Tukur Mamu Terrorism Trial Judgment Set for January 27 in Abuja

Abuja Federal High Court sets January 27 judgment date for alleged terrorists' negotiator Tukur Mamu following final submissions on terrorism financing and illegal firearm charges.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has officially scheduled the delivery of judgment for January 27 next year in the high-profile terrorism trial involving Tukur Mohammed Mamu. The date was confirmed on Monday after legal representatives for both the prosecution and the defense concluded their final oral submissions before the bench.

Court Schedules January Judgment Date

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, made the announcement immediately following the completion of arguments from both legal teams. This scheduling marks the final procedural step before the court delivers its verdict on the charges that have been pending since Mamu's initial arraignment. The decision allows the court to take necessary time to deliberate on the complex evidence presented during the lengthy trial proceedings.

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Prosecution Urges Conviction on All Counts

Prosecuting lawyer David Kaswe formally adopted the prosecution's written address as their final oral submission. He explicitly urged Justice Umar to agree that the prosecution has successfully discharged the burden of proof required to convict the defendant. Kaswe emphasized that the evidence presented sufficiently proves the case against Tukur Mamu on all counts preferred by the Federal Government.

The defense team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Johnson Usman, strongly rejected the prosecution's stance. Usman adopted both the defendant's final address and the reply address, humbly urging the court to acquit and discharge Mamu on all charges. He argued that the Federal Government failed to prove any of the counts in a manner that meets the legal standard for conviction.

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Dispute Over Firearm License Evidence

A central point of contention during the final submissions was the alleged failure of the prosecution to produce a valid license for a rifle recovered from Mamu's residence. Usman told the court that despite repeated demands by the defense, the license was never presented. He argued that the prosecution's failure to produce this document raised serious issues of doubt regarding the legality of the firearm possession charges.

When Justice Umar asked Usman if he was referring to a license that had since expired, the defense lawyer clarified that the contention was regarding the status of the license at the exact time Mamu was arrested. Usman maintained that the license had not expired when security operatives detained him. He used a comparative analogy, stating that a Vehicle Inspection Officer cannot arrest a driver for an expired license if the car is parked at home, suggesting that possession alone without active use should not attract arrest under those circumstances.

Prosecutor David Kaswe firmly faulted Usman's position by recalling that the license and the rifle had already been tendered as evidence before the court. Kaswe stated that the court record clearly shows the license was presented together with the arms on the day the fifth prosecution witness, PW-5, served as an exhibit keeper. He added that the court had granted the prosecution's application for safe keeping of the rifle and other exhibits, which explains their current custody.

Alleged Ransom Collection and Financial Gains

The trial centers on allegations that Mamu acted as an unauthorized negotiator for Boko Haram terrorists. He was accused of convincing the group to discuss ransom payments directly with individual families of hostages from the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, rather than engaging with the Chief of Defense Staff Committee established by the Federal Government. Mamu allegedly sought to facilitate these payments for his personal financial gain, undermining the official government negotiations.

Specific counts in the indictment allege that Mamu received ransom payments totaling $120,000.00 on behalf of the terrorist group from the families of the victims. These actions are cited as violations of Section 21(3)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. The prosecution argues that his interference in the official negotiation process was a deliberate act to obstruct justice and support terrorist financing activities.

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Arrest History and Expanded Charges

Tukur Mamu was initially arrested on September 7, 2022, by Egyptian security officials at Cairo International Airport. The arrest was made on reasonable suspicion of financing Boko Haram terrorism activities. He had been nominated by the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train in March 2022, which resulted in numerous hostages being taken.

Originally, Mamu was arraigned on a 10-count charge primarily bordering on terrorism financing. However, the prosecution later amended the charges to include seven additional counts. These new charges relate to the unlawful possession of firearms without a valid license and money laundering. The expanded indictment accuses Mamu of dealing in terrorist funds amounting to $269,200.00 and N25,690,500, which were allegedly found in his possession during the investigation.

DSS Access and Next Legal Steps

During the proceedings, David Kaswe also addressed the treatment of the defendant while in custody. He thanked the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the current regime for granting the defendant's family access to him, as ordered by the court. Kaswe noted that when the DSS performs its duties well regarding humane treatment and family access, it deserves public praise and sincere gratitude.

The next critical step in this legal process is the delivery of the judgment on January 27 next year. Following this date, the court will announce whether Tukur Mamu will be convicted and sentenced or acquitted of the terrorism financing and firearm charges. The outcome will determine his legal status and potential penalties under Nigerian anti-terrorism laws.