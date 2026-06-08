Tuchel says Bellingham Must Fight for World Cup Starting Spot Amid Growing England Depth

England coach Thomas Tuchel warns that Jude Bellingham must earn his place in the World Cup line‑up, highlighting the presence of fourteen or fifteen viable starters and the intense competition across midfield and attack.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has warned that Jude Bellingham will have to earn his place in the starting line‑up for the upcoming World Cup, reminding everyone that the squad now boasts fourteen or fifteen players capable of beginning matches in every position.

Bellingham, who was a central figure in England's Euro 2024 campaign, has seen his role become more sporadic since Tuchel arrived in January 2025. The Real Madrid midfielder has started only four games under the German coach and has made three further appearances from the bench, his involvement hampered at times by injuries and fitness concerns. Tuchel made it clear that while Bellingham remains a key part of his plans, no player is automatically guaranteed a spot.

He was quoted as saying, Yes, he has a fight on his hands, he is one of the starters, he knows he is one of the starters, but we have fourteen or fifteen potential starters. The England boss has often turned to Morgan Rogers for consistency, with Rogers featuring in twelve of the thirteen matches since Tuchel took over and being the only player to appear in all eight World Cup qualifiers.

Yet Tuchel stressed that the situation is still fluid and that positions will be decided as the tournament approaches. The competition for places is set to intensify as England finalise their preparations, with depth across midfield and attacking roles seen as a major strength. Bellingham's recent form has offered hope for fans.

After dealing with injury setbacks earlier in the year, Tuchel praised the midfielder's energy and sharpness, noting that he had returned to a sweet spot both physically and mentally. He highlighted Bellingham's decisiveness and bite after a strong performance in England's recent World Cup warm‑up win over New Zealand, where the young star briefly wore the captain's armband after coming on at half‑time.

Tuchel's comments underline the growing depth of the England squad and the challenge of balancing world‑class talent with tactical consistency. Midfielder Declan Rice is expected to remain a key figure and vice‑captain at the tournament, adding further stability to a highly competitive midfield group. As the World Cup draws near, Tuchel's message is plain: reputation alone will not secure a starting place.

Even established stars such as Bellingham will need to prove themselves in a squad where competition for every role is rapidly intensifying





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