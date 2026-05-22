Thomas Tuchel, the new head coach of the England national team, has omitted several big-name players from the squad for the upcoming World Cup, sparking controversy. He emphasized the importance of selecting the best possible team rather than solely selecting the most talented individuals.

Thomas Tuchel , the new head coach of the England national team, has sparked controversy after omitting several big-name players from the squad for the upcoming World Cup .

He emphasized the importance of finding the best possible team rather than solely selecting the most talented individuals. Kean Michael Foden, 23, Cole Palmer, 25, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26, were among the notable players left out.

In addition, 39-year-old Harry Maguire, 25-year-old Adam Wharton, 21-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White, and 25-year-old Luke Shaw were also overlooked. Despite this, Tuchel selected striker Ivan Toney, who has only played a handful of minutes as a substitute since Euro 2024, in a surprising move. England are seen as the favorites to win the tournament, having not won a major international trophy since 60 years ago.

The coach admitted that selecting the best 26 most talented players was not his priority, instead prioritizing the selection and building of the best possible team. Chelsea and PSG's Thomas Tuchel made hard decisions that left out players to be champions. They are aiming to win the tournament and not be mindful of choosing the best names





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Thomas Tuchel England National Team World Cup Omissions Criticism TGF Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Jürgen Klopp

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