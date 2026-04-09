TUC Warns of N2,000 Petrol Price, Urges Government Intervention

The Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC) warns that petrol prices could reach N2,000 per litre due to rising global crude prices and naira depreciation. The union urges the government to subsidize crude oil supplies to refineries using excess oil revenue. Concerns are also raised about the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, with calls for improved military equipment and a prioritization of security funding.

The Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC) issued a stern warning on Thursday, raising concerns that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) could escalate to approximately N2,000 per litre if immediate measures are not implemented to mitigate the impact of escalating global crude prices and the devaluation of the naira.

In response, the TUC has called upon the Federal Government to allocate 60 percent of the surplus revenue generated from crude oil sales, exceeding the 2026 budget benchmark, towards subsidizing crude feedstock supplies to the Dangote Refinery and other modular refineries. This strategic move, according to the union, is expected to result in a reduction in pump prices for petrol, diesel, and jet fuel within a two-week timeframe. Addressing journalists in Abuja to discuss the current state of the nation and its effects on workers, TUC President Comrade Festus Osifo highlighted that Nigerians are already enduring significant hardship due to the soaring cost of petrol across the country. He emphasized that the price of petrol is rapidly approaching N2,000 per litre in certain areas, causing immense suffering for Nigerian workers. Osifo further stated that the rising petrol prices are triggering a ripple effect throughout the economy. This affects transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors. The increased cost of diesel is also contributing to higher production expenses, which will eventually drive up the final prices of goods available to consumers. The TUC president cautioned that if this trend continues without intervention, the country's declining inflation rate could be reversed, leading to a resurgence of inflationary pressures. Osifo proposed an urgent intervention strategy to protect Nigerian workers from the financial strain caused by the increasing petrol prices. He elaborated that the 2026 Appropriation Act established a crude oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel. Given that current international crude prices are hovering around $100 per barrel, driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the government is generating an estimated surplus of approximately $35.15 per barrel. Osifo suggested that at least 60 percent of this excess revenue, equivalent to about $20 per barrel, should be utilized to subsidize the crude oil supplied to the Dangote Refineries and all modular refineries, which primarily produce Automotive Gas Oil (diesel). The TUC leader argued that subsidizing crude feedstock at the production level, instead of finished products, would eliminate the risks of diversion and abuse associated with previous fuel subsidy programs. This approach, he asserted, ensures that the subsidy directly benefits the production process and is less vulnerable to misuse. Osifo expressed confidence that this measure would lead to an immediate decrease in the prices of PMS, AGO, and jet fuel within one to two weeks. He acknowledged the government's plan to deploy more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses. However, he emphasized that the lack of adequate CNG infrastructure along major highways makes it a long-term solution that fails to address the immediate crisis faced by workers who struggle to find fuel or CNG stations on routes such as Kaduna-Ibadan. The TUC has pledged to formally communicate its recommendations to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), directed to President Bola Tinubu, urging immediate implementation before the next federation account distribution. Besides the economic concerns, the TUC addressed the deteriorating security situation in the country. Osifo strongly condemned the appalling and unacceptable massacres, specifically referencing the recent attack in Angwa Rukuba, Plateau State. In this instance, numerous Nigerians were killed while celebrating. This event marks yet another instance of loss in a cycle of violence that has persisted since 2010. He lamented the tragic loss of life and emphasized the need to address the root causes of insecurity. Osifo appealed for the provision of modern warfare technology to the military to enhance its ability to combat insurgency and protect citizens. While acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Advisor, and all officers and men of the Armed Forces, Police, and DSS, the TUC urged the political class to provide state-of-the-art equipment and modern technology to decisively confront terrorists. He highlighted the disparity between global standards and the situation in Nigeria, pointing out the United States' swift response in deploying nearly 100 jets to rescue a single colonel attacked in Iran. Osifo stressed that Nigerian lives should be valued equally and emphasized that a secure environment is essential for development, including building infrastructure such as roads, hospitals, and schools. He urged the government to prioritize security funding above all else





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Petrol Price Fuel Subsidy Dangote Refinery Security Inflation

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