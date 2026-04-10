TUC Warns of ₦2,000 Petrol Price, Proposes Crude Subsidy to Avert Economic Collapse

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned the Federal Government that petrol prices could reach ₦2,000 per litre due to rising global crude oil costs and naira devaluation. The TUC proposes subsidizing crude oil supplied to refineries to lower fuel costs and is concerned about slow CNG infrastructure rollout and the nation's security.

The Trade Union Congress TUC has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government of Nigeria regarding the escalating cost of petrol, asserting that prices could potentially reach ₦2,000 per litre if immediate economic interventions are not enacted. The announcement was made during a press briefing held in Abuja, where TUC President Comrade Festus Osifo outlined the detrimental impact of the dual challenges of increasing global crude oil prices and the ongoing devaluation of the naira.

He emphasized the severe financial hardship currently being experienced by Nigerian workers, painting a bleak picture of the economic realities faced by the populace. Osifo highlighted that in various regions of the country, fuel prices are already approaching the alarming ₦2,000 per litre mark, underscoring the urgency of the situation and the potential for further economic destabilization. To avert a complete economic collapse and mitigate the suffering of Nigerian citizens, the TUC proposed a specific economic strategy to the government. This proposal involves allocating 60 percent of the surplus revenue generated from crude oil sales to subsidize local production, specifically focusing on the crude oil supplied to refineries within Nigeria. The union pointed out that the 2026 budget was formulated based on a crude oil price of $64.85 per barrel, whereas the current market price of approximately $100 per barrel generates a substantial surplus that could be utilized to cushion the impact of high fuel costs on consumers. Furthermore, the TUC's plan suggests using this excess revenue to subsidize the cost of crude oil supplied to the Dangote Refinery and modular refineries, which aims to reduce the price of refined petroleum products at the pump. The rationale behind this approach is the belief that subsidizing at the refinery level is less susceptible to manipulation compared to the previous, and often criticized, petrol subsidy system. The TUC believes that this targeted subsidy strategy has the potential to bring down the prices of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel within a relatively short period, potentially within two weeks of implementation. During the briefing, Osifo stated We are seeing that the cost of petrol is edging towards N2,000 per litre depending on the part of the country that you are. Nigerian workers are already passing through excruciating pain as we speak, demonstrating the urgency for government intervention. The TUC's plan presents a viable solution to the impending economic crises, suggesting it will provide immediate relief to citizens. \Beyond economic concerns, the TUC also addressed the slow progress in developing Compressed Natural Gas CNG infrastructure within the country. While acknowledging the potential benefits of CNG buses, Osifo pointed out their current limitations for long-distance travel due to the lack of refilling stations on major highways. This critical gap in infrastructure hinders the widespread adoption of CNG as an alternative fuel source, thereby limiting its positive impact on reducing the reliance on petrol and mitigating the effects of high fuel prices. The TUC is advocating for a more accelerated and comprehensive rollout of CNG infrastructure to support the transition to more sustainable and affordable transportation options for Nigerians. This will require significant investment and coordinated planning to establish a nationwide network of CNG refilling stations, making CNG buses a practical alternative for all Nigerians. The TUC believes that developing CNG infrastructure will bring about multiple positive impacts, including reduced emissions and decreased costs of transportation for the average citizen. It will also bring new economic opportunities in the energy sector, including investments in CNG infrastructure and the creation of jobs. \In addition to economic matters and the development of alternative energy infrastructure, the TUC raised serious concerns about the deteriorating security situation across the nation. Osifo strongly condemned the recent killings in Plateau State, emphasizing the need for the government to take decisive action to protect its citizens and prevent further loss of life. He criticized the government's perceived inaction, arguing that treating massacres as a regular occurrence is unacceptable and fuels a climate of fear and insecurity. The TUC urged the government to prioritize the provision of modern technology and resources to the military, enabling them to effectively combat the ongoing insurgency and protect vulnerable communities. The union believes that improved security is paramount for national stability and economic progress, and called on the government to adopt a more proactive approach to addressing the security challenges facing Nigeria. Furthermore, the TUC plans to send a formal letter to President Bola Tinubu, formally demanding the implementation of their crude oil subsidy proposal before the next distribution of federal funds. Osifo warned that continued inaction and failure to address the escalating fuel costs would likely lead to a reversal of the current trend of declining inflation, potentially triggering a renewed surge in prices. The TUC's warning highlights the delicate balance between economic stability and social unrest and underscored the need for the government to adopt pragmatic and effective measures to protect the economic well-being of Nigerian workers and the nation as a whole. Osifo also noted the importance of exchange rate stability, suggesting that an exchange rate in the range of ₦800 to ₦900 to the dollar is crucial for providing relief and stabilizing the economy





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Petrol Price TUC Crude Subsidy Naira Economy

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