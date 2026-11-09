Flamingos Beat Japan 2-1 to Win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Morocco to become the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The Tinubu Support Group praised the team and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting youth sports.

Nigeria's Under-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco on November 7.

The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to win the competition at any age category. The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has congratulated the team, calling the result a landmark achievement for Nigerian football and a defining moment for African women's football. The Flamingos' road to the title was marked by resilience. After losing their opening group-stage match to Poland, Coach Hakeem Busari's side recovered to win six consecutive matches on the way to the trophy.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Win Historic First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title

In qualifying, Nigeria beat their opponents 3-2 in the first leg in Ikenne and then recorded a 5-3 victory in the return fixture in Lome, Togo. Busari was appointed head coach of the Flamingos by the Nigeria Football Federation on April 2, 2026, replacing Bankole Olowookere, who guided the team to a bronze medal at the 2022 edition in India. Before his appointment, Busari was in charge of Pacesetter Queens Football Club of Ibadan.

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Coach Busari Builds Qualifying Squad

His appointment followed a recommendation by the NFF's Technical and Development Committee, with his immediate responsibility being to guide Nigeria through the qualifiers for the tournament in Morocco. Busari began his work by inviting 36 players to camp on April 10 ahead of the qualifying campaign. The NFF announced the invitation in a report titled Morocco 2026: Busari invites 36 to Flamingos camp ahead of second round fixture, published on April 10, 2026.

Beyond results, Busari identified character, attitude and merit as important factors in team selection. He said talent alone was not enough to guarantee a place in the starting team, stressing the importance of discipline, mentality and the right attitude. Players had to demonstrate these qualities to earn playing time. Reacting to the historic achievement, Busari described the victory as a turning point for African youth football.

He said, This is a turnaround for Africa. He added that the triumph would inspire other African teams and demonstrate the continent's growing competitiveness in youth football. TSG Director-General Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration's commitment to youth empowerment and the revitalisation of sports. He said the team's success demonstrated the potential of Nigerian youths when given the right opportunities and support.

TSG Praises National Achievement

Yakasai said the victory went beyond sporting achievement, describing it as a source of national pride and an inspiration to young Nigerians, particularly the girl-child. Yakasai also congratulated First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, praising her continued advocacy for the empowerment and advancement of the girl-child. He specifically commended Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, whose goals secured Nigeria's victory, as well as Head Coach Hakeem Busari and the entire technical crew for their tactical discipline, determination and commitment.

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According to him, the Flamingos' performance showed that Nigerian girls can compete and excel at the highest international level when provided with the necessary opportunities, preparation and institutional support. He urged stakeholders to sustain investments in sports development and youth empowerment. He stressed that the same determination and commitment displayed by the Flamingos could also propel Nigerian youths to greater achievements in science, technology, innovation and leadership.

Yakasai said the triumph should serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting initiatives that develop young talents and strengthen Nigeria's position on the global stage. He reaffirmed the group's support for the Tinubu administration's efforts to reposition sports and youth development as instruments of national unity, pride and sustainable development. He wished the Flamingos continued success, describing their achievement as a moment of celebration for Nigeria and the African continent.