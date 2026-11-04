JD Vance Blames Iran War for Republican Losses in 2026 Midterm Elections

US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the war with Iran for Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, saying Trump voters angry about the conflict defected to Democrats.

US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the war with Iran for the Republican Party's poor performance in the 2026 midterm elections. He said many supporters of President Donald Trump switched allegiance to Democrats over dissatisfaction with the conflict, and that Trump voters were angry.

Vance made the argument in a post on his X handle on Wednesday. He said the party's defeat was not primarily caused by poor voter turnout but by the defection of voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024. The vice-president added that polling showed the Trump administration's economic messaging lacked clarity in the final weeks of the campaign.

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According to Vance, data analysis conducted by his team before the elections had shown Republican supporters were turning out in significant numbers, despite opinion polls predicting a major Democratic victory. He said one of the things the data analysts on his side obsessed over was composition, meaning whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win.

Republican Voters Turned Against War

Vance explained that although turnout was encouraging in several states, a member of his data team had warned him that many Republican voters were angry and might not vote for the party. He said that warning looks prophetic now. He noted that in Florida, for example, the electorate was nine points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple of points worse than in 2024. But he said the main problem is not turnout.

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The main problem, he argued, is that many people who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. Vance acknowledged that the party might have failed to communicate its economic policies effectively, particularly on the cost of living and inflation. He said the major reasons voters abandoned the Republicans were concerns about the war, economic hardship, America's foreign policy priorities and its relationship with Israel.

According to Vance, a pollster who accurately predicted the election outcome identified four major demands among former Republican supporters who switched to the Democrats. Those demands were to end the war, prioritise the cost of living and inflation, put America first and change the country's relationship with Israel. Vance also defended television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, saying her earlier call for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict had proved politically sound.

Vance Defends Immigration Stance

He warned against attempts by Republican establishment figures to attribute the party's electoral setback to other issues, particularly immigration policy. He said he was open to reviewing immigration enforcement strategies, including targeting businesses that employ undocumented workers, but rejected calls for amnesty. Anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you, he said.

The vice-president challenged those who believed the war was worth the political cost to defend that position openly, noting the defeat could cost Republicans control of the Senate for the next six years. He said if you would like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. He added that people should argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay.

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Agree or disagree, that is at least honest, he said. He also said everyone knows why we lost and that any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. In his first public appearance since the war began, Trump offered conditional support for Vance's assessment. Trump said he thinks it is largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term.

Trump Backs War Decision

At the same time, he said, if he had it to do again, he would have to do it again because in the long term it is the only answer. Trump said he was not surprised by Vance's post. Asked whether the war was worth it, Trump said that as far as that war is concerned, he would have done nothing different.

Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become Democratic House speaker in January, said one of the party's most urgent priorities would be ending the war in Iran. Despite the setback, Vance expressed optimism about the country's future. He urged disappointed Republican supporters to channel their anger into rebuilding the party and electing candidates who share their political views.