Trump Urges Restraint After Iranian Strikes, Warns Further Attacks Could Derail Peace

President Donald Trump calls for calm after Iranian strikes on Israel, advises restraint, and warns against further escalation that could undermine peace efforts. Israel strikes Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, while Iran justifies its attacks and warns of more if Israel expands its offensive.

President Donald Trump has called for calm following Iranian strikes in response to Israel's latest assault against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Trump confirmed he had been briefed on the situation and advised Israel to exercise restraint, noting that parties are very close to a deal to end the war.

'No one was hurt in the missile attack on Israel,' the leader told N12. 'If Benjamin Netanyahu responds, this will continue and continue. ' The President emphasized he is not happy about Israel's new attacks in the region and that they were not coordinated with the United States. 'Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike.

We don't need another one,' Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, saying further strikes will derail the peace process. The Iranian regime made a grave mistake, an IDF spokesperson declared after defense systems intercepted retaliatory missiles from Iran. The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in reaction to firing at the homeland.

On X, the IDF posted video of a Hezbollah tunnel under the Beaufort Ridge, comprising living quarters, electrical infrastructure, and anti-tank and aerial defense capabilities. The military said as part of its Israel-Lebanon peace efforts, a request was submitted to the Lebanese Armed Forces to address the site but Hezbollah prevented any action.

Meanwhile, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has justified its strikes, demanding Israel stop targeting southern Lebanon and the Dahieh suburb. Tehran accuses Jerusalem of repeated ceasefire violations and increasing aggression against the oppressed people of Lebanon, vowing further attacks if Israel expands its offensive. War: US have suffered heavy blows, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei stated, escalating the rhetoric. The situation remains tense as international mediators push for a ceasefire.

The US administration has signaled support for diplomatic solutions, but the lack of coordination between Washington and Jerusalem has raised concerns about a wider regional conflict. Analysts warn that any further escalation could draw in other actors, including proxies in Syria and Yemen, potentially destabilizing the entire Middle East. Trump's appeal for restraint comes amid growing pressure on Israel to de-escalate, though hardliners in both Israel and Iran may resist a truce.

The next few days will be critical in determining whether the current cycle of violence can be broken or if the region slides into a broader war





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Israel Relations Iran-Israel Conflict Lebanon Hezbollah Middle East Peace Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IGP Disu urges officers to drive police reforms, embrace innovationThe Nation Newspaper IGP Disu urges officers to drive police reforms, embrace innovation

Read more »

US Shoots Down Iranian Drones Threatening Strait of HormuzThe United States said it shot down a pair of Iranian drones threatening the Strait of Hormuz, as the war crept into its 100th day with no end in sight. Weeks of indirect talks have failed to secure a deal to end the conflict or reopen the vital waterway.

Read more »

Lawmaker Urges Sustained Efforts to Rescue Abducted Pupils and TeachersHon. Akin Alabi calls for continued efforts to rescue kidnapped pupils and teachers in Ogbomosho after the rescue of Busayo Adegoke and her sons, commends security agencies, and urges fight against kidnapping.

Read more »

US Destroys Iranian Drones Over Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating TensionsThe United States announced the destruction of two Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz, escalating the conflict with Tehran. The drones were intercepted as a threat to maritime traffic. Iran responded with ballistic missile launches toward Bahrain and Kuwait, most intercepted. Gulf states condemned the attacks amid ongoing diplomatic deadlock over ceasefire and regional security.

Read more »