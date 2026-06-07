Trump Storms Out of Meet the Press Interview Amid Heated Exchanges on Compensation Fund, January 6, and 2020 Election

A summary of the key moments from the contentious interview where President Donald Trump abruptly left after clashing with Kristin Welker over a proposed compensation fund for alleged government victims, the January 6 Capitol riot cases, and his unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election, culminating in personal attacks on the press.

United States President Donald Trump abruptly ended a televised interview with NBC's Meet the Press moderator Kristin Welker after a series of heated exchanges over his proposed compensation fund for alleged victims of government weaponisation, the January 6 Capitol riot cases, and his continued claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The interview, which aired on Sunday, began with Welker questioning Trump about a proposed multi-billion-dollar fund aimed at compensating individuals he says were harmed by what he describes as the federal government's misuse of the justice system. Asked whether he had abandoned the proposal following court challenges and opposition in Congress, Trump defended the initiative, arguing that many Americans had suffered under the administration of former President Joe Biden.

People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that worked for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe. They've committed suicide, they've lost their jobs, they've lost their families, they've lost their wives, they've lost everything over a fake weaponization of government. Pressed on whether he intended to revive the fund, Trump replied, If it was up to me, I'd pay them the kind of money that they deserve. People have been destroyed.

Lives have been destroyed. Many suicides. The conversation later shifted to individuals prosecuted in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Welker asked whether those convicted of assaulting police officers should be eligible for compensation.

Trump said he would review cases individually but maintained that many defendants had been treated unfairly. The people were destroyed by dirty cops and by weaponisation. Many of those people should be compensated, he said. Welker challenged several of Trump's claims, including his assertion that federal agents had ushered protesters into the Capitol.

The discussion became increasingly tense as Trump insisted there was tremendous evidence to support his position, while Welker noted that such allegations had not been proven in court. The interview escalated further when the discussion turned to the 2020 presidential election. Trump repeated his claim that the election had been rigged and alleged that similar practices were taking place in California. Welker responded, You've never presented evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.

When Welker asked whether he had evidence to support the allegation, Trump replied, All I have to do is look. All I have to do is look. And I listen. And I listen to people.

The disagreement soon became personal, with Trump accusing Welker and major media outlets of dishonesty. They're crooked, just like you're crooked. Your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked, he said.

Trump continued his criticism, saying: You're either crooked or you're stupid. You play right into their hands with this crap. As Welker attempted to return the discussion to the original topics, Trump broadened his criticism to include other major news organisations. Your elections are crooked.

And you're crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked. And so is ABC. And CBS.

And CNN, he said. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time, Trump said as he walked away.

Mr. President, please. I travelled all the way to Wisconsin, she said. Defending his decision, Trump replied, I've sat in the rain with you for an hour. On and off in the rain.

And I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press. A country can never be great with a dishonest press. Despite the tense exchange, Welker later told viewers that she had spoken with Trump after the interview and that both acknowledged the challenges posed by the weather conditions.

I spoke with President Trump on Saturday. And we both acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain. He agreed to sit down with me for another Meet the Press interview, she said. The confrontation marked one of the most contentious moments in Trump's recent media appearances, underscoring his continuing disputes with major U.S. news organisations over election-related claims, the treatment of January 6 defendants, and broader questions about media coverage and public trust





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