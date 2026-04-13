Trump Shares AI Image of Himself as Christ, Criticizes Pope's Stance on Global Issues

Former US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself resembling Jesus Christ and sharply criticized Pope Leo's stance on global conflicts, migration, and US foreign policy, revealing a deepening rift between the two figures. Trump’s comments follow the Pope's call for peace and an end to escalating global tensions.

Former US President Donald Trump has recently shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting himself in a manner evoking religious symbolism, specifically resembling Jesus Christ. The image showcases Trump in flowing robes, bathed in radiant light, with the apparent act of healing taking place.

Accompanying this central figure are elements suggestive of both religious iconography and American power, including levitating figures reminiscent of angels or soldiers, fighter jets soaring across the sky, fireworks illuminating the heavens, and the iconic Statue of Liberty in the background. This juxtaposition creates a visual narrative that blends faith, military strength, and national pride, a combination often associated with Trump's public persona and political messaging. The use of AI in generating this image is noteworthy, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital media and its potential to shape perceptions and narratives within the political sphere. Simultaneously, Trump has engaged in sharp criticism of Pope Leo, particularly concerning the Pope's views on global conflicts, nuclear weapons, and crime. These criticisms were aired on Truth Social, where Trump described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” His remarks followed Pope Leo's call for peace and an end to escalating global tensions in his address at St. Peter's Basilica. Trump further questioned the Pope's motives, suggesting the Pontiff's election was politically driven and tied to the United States' influence. He expressed disagreement with the Pope's stance on Iran's nuclear program and America's foreign policy decisions. These comments reflect a broader pattern of Trump's engagement with religious figures, marked by both strategic alliances and pointed disagreements. The tensions between Trump and the Pope stem largely from their differing views on global conflicts, migration, and the role of the United States in international affairs. Trump's comments on the Pope's views also covered how the Pope handled the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on Christian organisations. Trump went on to say that the Pope should be thankful for him as his election to the Vatican would not have happened if he wasn’t in the White House. The divergence of opinions extends to specific policy areas, including the ongoing conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Pope Leo has repeatedly condemned the violence, urging for dialogue and coexistence. He has cautioned against the “delusion of omnipotence” that fuels conflicts and emphasized that God does not bless war. The Pope has also criticized mass deportations and immigration raids in the United States, describing the treatment of migrants as inhumane. This stance contrasts sharply with Trump's policies and rhetoric on immigration and foreign policy. Prior to the recent exchanges, relations between Trump and the Pope had already seen some strain, particularly following policy disagreements and social media controversies. The Pope had also declined to join a US-backed peace initiative for Gaza and cancelled a planned visit to the United States, further indicating the complexities of their interactions. These events contribute to a broader examination of the intersection of politics, religion, and diplomacy, highlighting the evolving dynamics of international relations and the role of religious leaders in shaping global discourse





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Pope Leo AI Image Religion Global Conflicts Foreign Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leo To Become First Pope To Visit Muslim AlgeriaLeo XIV will become the first pope to visit Algeria on Monday, taking a message of dialogue with Islam on a trip that also represents a personal pilgrimage for the American pontiff.

Read more »

Middle East: ‘Enough Of War,’ Pope Leo Says In Fiery SpeechPope Leo lashed out against warmongers on Saturday while calling on billions of people around the globe to embrace peace.

Read more »

Trump Orders US Navy To Block Hormuz After Iran Talks FailUnited States President Donald Trump ordered the US Navy on Sunday to block key Gulf sea lane the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Let No One Threaten the Pope!An analysis of the threats against Pope Leo XIV, focusing on his commitment to peace, human dignity, and his criticism of US foreign policy, highlighting the historical context and potential implications.

Read more »

Pope Says He Is ‘Closer Than Ever’ To Lebanese PeoplePope Leo XIV expressed his closeness to the people of Lebanon on Sunday, saying there was a 'moral obligation' to protect them.

Read more »

US President, Trump Orders U.S. Navy Blockade Of Hormuz After Talks CollapseA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »