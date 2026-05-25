Trump Presses Arab Nations to Join Abraham Accords Before Any Iran Deal

Former President Donald Trump publicly demanded that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Arab states sign the Abraham Accords as a prerequisite for a U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement, sparking debate over the feasibility of linking normalization with Israel to broader Middle‑East peace efforts.

President Donald Trump has taken an unprecedented step in his Middle East diplomacy by publicly demanding that a number of Arab states formally join the Abraham Accords before any comprehensive nuclear agreement with Iran can be finalized.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the former U.S. president listed the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates as the officials he expects to sign normalization agreements with Israel within weeks. He argued that the first signatures must come from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, after which other regional governments that have yet to establish diplomatic ties with Jerusalem could follow suit.

Trump framed the requirement as a binary choice for the participating nations: either they commit to the accords and thereby contribute to a historic regional settlement, or they remain excluded from the prospective Iran deal, which he described as either “a great deal for all” or “no deal at all. ” The call for rapid normalization arrives amid a broader push by Washington and Israel to expand the 2020‑2021 Abraham Accords framework beyond its original signatories – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and Israel – to include the most influential Arab powers, especially Saudi Arabia.

While the UAE, Bahrain and several North African states have already formalized relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have consistently warned that any diplomatic breakthrough must be linked to tangible progress on the Palestinian question, including Israeli recognition of a Palestinian state. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed this stance earlier in 2024, stating that Saudi Arabia would not normalize ties without such concessions.

Nevertheless, Trump’s public ultimatum insists that dissenting states should not be allowed to impede the broader peace process, suggesting that a small number of exceptions might be tolerated but that the majority must be “ready, willing, and able” to sign. Iran’s response to the heightened pressure has been cautious. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned that the assumption of an imminent nuclear deal is premature, citing unresolved technical and political disagreements between Tehran and Washington.

He also accused the United States of sending mixed signals and pointed to Israeli interference as a complicating factor in the negotiations. Despite Trump’s claim that talks with Iran are “proceeding nicely,” the Iranian side maintains that any settlement must address core issues such as sanctions relief, ballistic‑missile restrictions and the broader security architecture of the region.

The diplomatic dance thus continues, with the United States attempting to tie together two of its most strategic objectives – nuclear non‑proliferation and Arab‑Israeli normalization – while regional actors weigh the domestic and geopolitical costs of a rapid shift in long‑standing policies





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