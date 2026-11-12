Trump Orders Vance to Halt Iran Talks Amid Veterans Day Conflict Remarks

US President Donald Trump directs Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic anti-fraud efforts, explicitly ending negotiations with Tehran while defending military actions against Iran at Arlington National Cemetery.

US President Donald Trump issued a directive on Thursday ordering Vice President JD Vance to cease all negotiations with Iran and instead concentrate exclusively on domestic anti-fraud initiatives. This strategic pivot comes amidst an ongoing military conflict that began on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes against Iran ian targets. Trump emphasized that the era of diplomatic engagement with Tehran has permanently ended, stating unequivocally that the United States has already secured significant financial leverage and strategic control over key waterways.

Ending Diplomatic Relations With Tehran

Donald Trump articulated his firm stance against a potential agreement with Iran through a post on Truth Social, declaring that Washington no longer needs a deal with the Islamic Republic. He asserted that the administration has already captured hundreds of billions of dollars belonging to Iran and secured control of their strategic straits. This public declaration signals a complete rejection of previous diplomatic frameworks and sets a rigid boundary for future foreign policy engagements with the Iranian government. The Vice President will now redirect his attention entirely to internal matters regarding fraud prevention within US borders.

Also read Iran Warns of Strikes on European U.S. Bases if Used Against Iran

Defense Secretary Hegseth Faces Scrutiny

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended the Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026, but faced immediate public admonishment for conduct deemed inappropriate at the sacred site. An Army sentinel halted the Defense Secretary and his entourage to reprimand them for laughing while posing for photographs near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The guard explicitly instructed the group to maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect, causing Hegseth to turn back and look at the guard while his wife and aides stood nearby. Despite this controversy, Donald Trump publicly defended Hegseth during his speech, stating that the Defense Secretary had done a fantastic job in his role.

House Republicans Block Impeachment Effort

Political protections for Hegseth were reinforced on Tuesday when Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked a motion to impeach the Defense Secretary. The effort, initiated by an outgoing Republican lawmaker, alleged that Hegseth had waged war without proper congressional authorization and abused his powers as head of the Pentagon. The blockage of this impeachment effort suggests significant support within the ruling party for Hegseth's handling of the military conflict. This legislative action occurred just days before the Veterans Day ceremony, shielding Hegseth from immediate political fallout regarding his conduct and strategic decisions.

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Military Casualties and Conflict Justification

Donald Trump justified the ongoing war against Iran by citing Tehran's long-standing hostility toward the United States, claiming that Iran has been waging war on America since 1979. He described the bravery and skill of American warriors as incredible and predicted that the conflict would end soon, resulting in a safer and more peaceful world. The Pentagon reported that the war, which commenced on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes, has already resulted in the deaths of 23 US service members. Several hundred additional troops have been wounded in the hostilities, underscoring the significant human cost of the military campaign. Trump positioned the conflict as a defensive necessity rather than an unprovoked aggression by Washington.

Triumphal Arch Dispute and Legal Action

During his address at Arlington National Cemetery, Donald Trump announced his intention to construct a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch near the cemetery gates to honor fallen soldiers. He stated that the structure would be dedicated soon, despite facing immediate legal challenges from the family of President John F. Kennedy. The Kennedy family petitioned a court on Tuesday to prevent the construction, arguing that the massive monument would obstruct views and cast shadows over the graves of the slain president and other relatives buried at the site. This legal battle highlights the tension between honoring military achievements and preserving the sanctity of the historic burial ground.