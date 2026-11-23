President Trump praised Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO despite a scandal involving a suspected Chinese spy, while Democratic leaders vowed investigations and some Republicans questioned the move.

US President Donald Trump on Monday praised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, even as Democratic leaders vowed investigations and prominent Republicans questioned whether his return posed a national security risk.

Huang, co-founder of the AI chip giant, returned less than two weeks after resigning following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Trump posted a doctored version of the famous photograph of him raising his fist after surviving a 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Huang, who brandished a red bra beneath an Nvidia flag. The image appeared to allude to the scandal.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Unanimous Board Vote

Trump Praises Nvidia Board Decision To Reinstate CEO

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the Nvidia Board of Directors had made the correct and proper decision to return Huang to the position of CEO. He added that the government had no reason to believe his return posed a national security risk. In a telephone interview with CNBC, Trump suggested the scandal could prove to be a net positive by highlighting Nvidia's technological advances.

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He said he did not think Huang would be diminished at all, predicting he would return at an almost higher level. Trump called Huang a Great Patriot on Truth Social. Trump said the attorney general had confirmed that US authorities possessed no evidence Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct, but urged Nvidia to continue investigating its compliance with restrictions on advanced chip sales to China.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries vowed sweeping investigations into Nvidia, Trump and his senior officials, with Jeffries singling out Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Jeffries said they will not allow America's national security to be sold out by the Trump administration for personal financial gain.

Congressional Democrats Vow Sweeping Nvidia Investigations

Huang is already scheduled to face questioning behind closed doors by three House committees on December 1 over his relationship with the suspected Chinese intelligence operative and concerns about Nvidia's chip exports. Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang is outrageous. He said we still do not know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia's own board has completed its investigation.

He demanded a full public congressional hearing. Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision reckless and demanded details of what input senior administration officials had provided in support of Huang's return, and an explanation of what changed. Republican Senator John Curtis raised similar questions, noting that Nvidia's board had reversed its opposition to reinstating Huang while an independent investigation remained unfinished.

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He wrote on X asking who in our government weighed in and what they told the board, adding he would like to know what changed. Senator Pete Ricketts, also a Republican, said Huang's behavior did not warrant reinstatement and insisted the move did not excuse him from testifying before Congress. Former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich called for scrutiny of what he described as a national security issue of enormous proportions.

Republicans Question National Security Risks Of Reinstatement

Outgoing Republican congressman Don Bacon alleged Huang had been compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy, demanding answers about who authorized advanced chip sales to China. Outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn offered a terse response to Trump's assurances, writing on X: No national security risk? Based on what? Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell called Nvidia's decision irresponsible, while Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential contender, accused the company and administration of showing greed and lack of accountability.

Trump declined earlier Monday to comment on a New York Times report that the woman at the center of the scandal had been in contact with an official from China's principal intelligence agency during her relationship with Huang.