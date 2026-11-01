Trump Grants Visa for Ghanaian Student's Mother After Bronx Shooting

President Trump approves emergency visa for Javits Frimpong's mother to attend funeral in Bronx following fatal school shooting. New Mayor Mamdani coordinated with White House.

United States President Donald Trump has agreed to grant an immediate visa to the mother of a 15-year-old Ghanaian student who was shot and killed in New York City. The teenager, Javits Frimpong, was shot in the abdomen on his way to school in a Bronx neighbourhood on Thursday morning and later passed away in the hospital. This diplomatic intervention allows the grieving mother, who remains in Ghana, to travel to the United States to say a final goodbye to her son in person.

Mamdani Coordinates With President Trump

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on social media that he personally spoke with President Trump to request emergency travel clearance for Frimpong's mother. The mayor emphasized the urgent need for the mother to be present during this tragic time. He stated that the murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away. Mamdani stressed that the grieving mother deserves to say a final goodbye to her son in person. This direct communication between city leadership and the federal executive branch highlights the severity of the situation. It also demonstrates a coordinated effort to address the humanitarian needs of an international family affected by domestic violence.

Also read Trump Grants Immediate Visa to Mother of Slain Ghanaian Teen in New York

Student Background and School Bullying

Javits Frimpong had moved to New York from Ghana last year to live with his father and attend school. His father described him as a quiet teenager who was adjusting to life in a new country. Tragically, it was reported that he had been facing bullying at school before the shooting. This context adds a layer of sorrow to the incident, as the victim was already struggling with social challenges. The family's decision to relocate was intended to provide better educational opportunities. However, the harsh reality of schoolyard bullying and subsequent violence has now devastated the family. The father's description of his son as quiet suggests he may have been a target for those seeking to exploit his vulnerability.

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Ghanaian Officials Assist With Travel

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa thanked US authorities for the swift intervention regarding the visa application. He confirmed that officials are actively assisting the mother with her immediate travel arrangements to the United States. The foreign ministry is working closely with American counterparts to ensure a smooth and rapid process. This collaboration underscores the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis. The mother's journey will likely involve multiple logistical steps, including passport verification and flight bookings. Government support aims to reduce the bureaucratic delays that often hinder emergency travel. The swift response from both the Trump administration and Ghanaian diplomats reflects a shared commitment to justice and compassion.

Police Investigation Underway With No Arrests

New York City police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of the teenage student. Authorities are currently treating the incident as a homicide and are gathering evidence from the scene in the Bronx. Despite the ongoing inquiry, no arrests have been made as of the latest reports. Detectives are likely reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses who were present during the morning commute. The community remains in shock and is demanding answers and accountability. The lack of immediate arrests does not imply a lack of progress but rather the complexity of such investigations. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help identify the perpetrator. The search for justice is now the primary focus for law enforcement and the victim's family.