Trump Criticizes German Chancellor Merz Over Iran and Ukraine, Threatens US Troop Reduction

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, urging him to focus on domestic issues and the Russia-Ukraine war rather than Iran. Trump also hinted at reducing US troops in Germany, prompting German officials to downplay the threats and emphasize preparedness for potential changes in the security landscape.

President of the United States, Donald Trump , has once again directed sharp criticism at Germany ’s Chancellor, Friedrich Merz , asserting that Merz should focus on repairing his broken country and contributing to the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rather than interfering in Iran.

In a social media post, Trump stated that the Chancellor of Germany should allocate more time to ending the war with Russia and Ukraine, where he has been completely ineffective, and instead prioritize fixing his broken country, particularly in areas of immigration and energy. Trump further argued that Merz should spend less time meddling with those who are addressing the Iran nuclear threat, thereby making the world, including Germany, a safer place.

These remarks came a day after Trump indicated that the US military presence in Germany was under review, with a potential reduction of troops being contemplated. Currently, between 36,000 and 39,000 US personnel are stationed in Germany, primarily at its two largest bases in Stuttgart and Ramstein, though this number is significantly lower than during the peak of the Cold War.

Trump’s statements appear to have been triggered by Merz’s unusually forthright comments earlier in the week, in which the Chancellor remarked that the US was being humiliated by Iran and criticized Washington for lacking an exit strategy from the ongoing war. The exchange underscores growing tensions between the two NATO allies, raising questions about the future of transatlantic relations and the security framework in Europe.

In response to Trump’s criticism, Merz attempted to adopt a more conciliatory approach during a visit to a German military base in Münster, highlighting the significance of relationships with NATO and the United States, while condemning Iran for its refusal to engage in peace talks. Without directly referencing Trump, Merz expressed his belief in a NATO-led resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, alluding to a reliable transatlantic partnership.

German officials were quick to mitigate the dispute, emphasizing throughout the day that the threats from the US regarding troop withdrawal from German territory were not new. They noted that Trump had made similar statements during his first term in office, and they were prepared for such discussions. During a visit to Morocco, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul remarked that not only had Trump made similar statements in the past, but so had Presidents Biden, Obama, and Clinton.

Wadephul noted that Barack Obama had clearly indicated a shift in the concentration of US troops towards the Pacific region, and that such a move might yet happen. He stated that Germany was prepared for this possibility and was discussing it closely and in a spirit of trust within all NATO bodies, while expecting decisions from the Americans regarding the matter.

He mentioned that a shifting of forces was already underway, and the German military was gearing up for these changes, emphasizing the need to take on more responsibilities and develop stronger capabilities. However, he also expressed skepticism about the US withdrawing from the Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany, as it serves an irreplaceable function for both the United States and Germany.

Claudia Major, a prominent expert on transatlantic security at the German Marshall Fund, commented that Trump’s effort to use Ramstein as leverage was not unprecedented. She connected this to the discussions that had taken place regarding Greenland, when Europeans were deliberating on how seriously to regard Trump’s threats.

While the communications from the US were described as very unsettling, with questions raised about the extent of their reliability, Major noted that Europeans must learn to reduce their dependence on US support. However, she cautioned that this would likely result in less security and more instability for all parties involved. Roderich Kiesewetter, the defense policy expert for Merz’s Christian Democrats, advised against overreacting to Trump’s remarks, stating that troop reductions were announced some time ago and were not surprising.

He conveyed to German media that the key was for these reductions to be executed in an orderly and consensual manner. The broader implications of this diplomatic rift are significant, as it highlights the fragility of the US-German relationship within the NATO alliance. The potential reduction of US troops in Germany could alter the security dynamics in Europe, particularly in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the need for a unified stance against threats from Iran.

While German officials remain cautious and emphasize the importance of dialogue, the underlying tensions suggest that both nations may need to reassess their strategic priorities. For Germany, this could mean accelerating its defense spending and military modernization efforts, as well as exploring deeper cooperation with European partners to fill any potential gaps left by a reduced US presence.

For the United States, the move could be seen as a strategic realignment toward the Indo-Pacific, but it risks undermining the trust and cohesion that have been the foundation of NATO for decades. As both countries navigate this complex landscape, the world watches closely to see how these developments will shape the future of international security and diplomacy





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