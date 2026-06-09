Trump Attends NBA Finals Game 3, Historic Presidential Visit Overshadowed by Polarized Reactions

President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, watching the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. The event featured enhanced security, a star-studded crowd, and on-court drama as the Spurs snapped the Knicks' 13-game playoff win streak. Social media reactions were split, with supporters celebrating the historic moment and critics highlighting the loud boos from the crowd, reflecting deep political divisions in America.

President Donald Trump made history on Monday night by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. He was present at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs .

The moment Trump, accompanied by family and cabinet members, appeared on the arena's Jumbotron during the national anthem was captured in a post shared on X by Fox News. The president stood with his hand over his heart alongside notable figures including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, his granddaughter Kai Trump, and Jared Kushner. The game itself was a thrilling contest that concluded with the Spurs defeating the Knicks 115-111.

This victory snapped New York's 13-game playoff winning streak and trimmed the series lead to 2-1. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with a dominant performance, recording 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals. Stephon Castle contributed 23 points off the bench. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson put up strong numbers, but turnovers and a late Spurs surge proved decisive.

Trump's presence dominated pre-game buzz and necessitated extensive security arrangements. Enhanced measures, including street closures, bag bans, and early arrivals for fans, were implemented around Madison Square Garden. These precautions led to the cancellation of outdoor watch parties. The star-studded crowd featured numerous celebrities and prominent figures such as Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, Fat Joe, and Carmelo Anthony, all coming to watch the high-stakes game.

Social media reactions to Trump's attendance were swift and polarized. Many users highlighted the historic nature of the visit. One commenter noted the president's demeanor, stating that supporters were excited and describing the moment as emblematic of leadership and American pride. Others focused on the crowd's response, pointing out that while historic on paper, the optics were messy due to loud boos from the home crowd in New York, which were even picked up by the broadcast.

Some observers suggested it might be the loudest boos ever directed at a president at a sporting event. The event underscored the deep divisions in American public life, even at a major sporting spectacle. Knicks fans, long deprived of Finals action in their home arena, experienced a night filled with high drama both on and off the court





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