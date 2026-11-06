Trump Appoints Stephen Miller As Chief Of Staff After Midterm Loss

President Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff following the Republican Party's midterm defeat, signaling a shift to hardline policies.

President Donald Trump has officially appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. This major personnel change was announced on Friday, November 6, 2026, just days after the Republican Party suffered a significant defeat in the US midterm elections.

Miller Replaces Wiles Amid Electoral Shift

The appointment marks a decisive turn in the administration's internal structure as Democrats celebrated a landslide victory in the congressional races. Susie Wiles, who served as the first female chief of staff, will leave the West Wing on Monday. President Trump thanked Wiles for her service on his Truth Social network, stating she had performed an outstanding job. She will now transition to the Trump Political Operation to assist with future campaigns.

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Hardline Architect Returns To White House

Stephen Miller is widely recognized as the primary architect of the administration's strict immigration policies. He served as the deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor during the first year of Trump's second term. Critics argue his strategies led to violent confrontations involving federal agents. Miller has been one of Trump's closest aides for decades and helped shape the America First agenda.

Political Fallout And Leadership Criticism

The decision to promote Miller drew immediate sharp criticism from Democratic leaders across the country. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the appointment on X, calling Miller the architect of inhumane policies. This backlash intensified after immigration agents shot and killed two Americans in Minneapolis last January. These incidents sparked mass demonstrations against the administration's enforcement tactics.

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Wiles Departure Ends Stable West Wing Era

Susie Wiles leaves office having maintained discipline within the executive branch for nearly two years. Her tenure is credited with preventing the chaotic staff movements that characterized Trump's first term. Wiles recently announced she had recovered from breast cancer before facing the electoral pressures of mid-November. She expressed pride in securing the border and strengthening the economy during her time in the White House.

Miller Appointment Signals Aggressive Strategy

Trump's move signals a return to aggressive political tactics after brief conciliatory gestures following the election results. The president admitted to reporters that he wanted to make a change in leadership after the midterms. Major figures in the Make America Great Again movement have hailed the appointment as a positive shift. The administration plans to use Miller's expertise to deliver on further policy victories for the remainder of the term.