Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Conditioned on Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Former US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, predicated on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, marking a potential breakthrough in escalating tensions. Iran claims this agreement as a victory.

Former US President Donald Trump has declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran , contingent upon the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement, made on Truth Social, follows alleged discussions with leaders from Pakistan, who reportedly requested a halt to military actions against Iran .

Trump stated that the ceasefire is a reciprocal agreement, effectively suspending planned attacks on Iran for a two-week period, and is primarily motivated by the perceived advancement towards a long-term peace agreement with Iran and within the broader Middle East. He emphasized that military objectives have been met and that significant progress has been made on the terms of a definitive peace deal, citing a 10-point proposal from Iran as a viable framework for negotiation. Trump further added that the agreement is considered a positive step towards resolving the long-standing tensions, framing it as an honor to represent the United States and the Middle Eastern countries in pursuit of this resolution. The announcement came shortly before a deadline set by Trump, wherein he had threatened to take destructive military actions against Iran. \According to reports, Israel has also agreed to the two-week ceasefire, with all bombing and military operations halted. The timing of the announcement was particularly notable, occurring just hours before Trump's stated deadline to initiate a destructive operation against Iran. This deadline had been preceded by strongly worded warnings, with Trump stating that failure to achieve a significant shift in Iran's position would result in the destruction of Iranian civilization. These strong words suggest high tension that existed prior to the truce, suggesting that Trump was very close to launching major military action. The situation, however, has rapidly de-escalated with the announcement of the ceasefire. This turnaround implies rapid negotiations and agreements behind the scenes, potentially driven by the urgency of the situation. \Meanwhile, Iran has responded to the ceasefire announcement by declaring it a major victory, claiming it forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan. The Supreme National Security Council of Iran hailed the agreement as a historic defeat for the United States, pointing out the end of what they called an unfair, unlawful and criminal war against the Iranian nation. The council revealed that the 10-point plan includes the regulated passage through the Strait of Hormuz, under the coordination of the Iranian Armed Forces, which may be one of the reasons that both sides quickly reached to an agreement. The Iranian reaction suggests a significant shift in the balance of power, with Tehran portraying itself as having successfully negotiated from a position of strength, effectively ending the hostilities. The success of the agreement will largely depend on the enforcement of the Strait of Hormuz reopening. The agreement’s details remain unclear. The successful and peaceful implementation of this ceasefire will provide the potential for a larger resolution in the Middle East





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