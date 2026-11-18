A DAF truck carrying 85 people crashed at Yahe Bridge on the Yahe-Akamkpa road in Cross River State, killing nine and injuring 46. The FRSC said the driver lost control while avoiding a head-on collision.

A truck crash at Yahe Bridge on the Yahe-Akamkpa road in Cross River State has killed nine people and injured 46 others. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident, which occurred at about 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle was a DAF commercial truck with registration number GAS 706 XA. It was travelling from Anambra State to Taraba State when the crash happened at a sharp bend shortly after Yahe Bridge. Pascal Anigbo, commander of the FRSC Unit in Yahe, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the truck carried 85 people. The FRSC said the occupants comprised 82 males, two females and one female child.

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Driver lost control avoiding collision

The driver reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a head-on collision with another truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck veered off the road into the bush, Anigbo said. Anigbo said the crash was caused by speeding and loss of control by the driver. He said the driver tried to avoid the oncoming truck, so the vehicle left the road and entered the bush.

FRSC personnel arrived at the scene five minutes after receiving a distress call at 2:55 a.m. They immediately began rescue operations in collaboration with the Nigerian Army. The injured victims were evacuated to Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, for medical attention. The FRSC said 46 males sustained injuries in the crash. Nine people died in the accident, including six males, two females and a female child.

Three bodies were deposited at the mortuary after a doctor on duty confirmed them dead, Anigbo said. The remaining six bodies were taken away by other survivors who escaped unhurt and identified the deceased as their Muslim relatives, according to the FRSC. Thirty other male occupants escaped unhurt. The FRSC gave the breakdown of the 85 persons involved as 82 males, two females and one female child.

Anigbo said three bodies were deposited at the mortuary after a doctor confirmed them dead, while six others were taken away after being identified. The FRSC later confirmed the six were taken by relatives among the survivors. The crash occurred at a sharp bend shortly after Yahe Bridge on the Yahe-Akamkpa road. The truck was heading from Anambra State to Taraba State when it crashed into the bush.

The FRSC unit in Yahe, RS6.24, handled the rescue. Personnel arrived five minutes after the 2:55 a.m. distress call and worked with the Nigerian Army to evacuate the injured. All injured victims were taken to Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, for treatment. The dead were confirmed at the hospital, with three deposited in the mortuary and six taken away by relatives.

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The FRSC said the crash involved a single vehicle, the DAF truck with registration number GAS 706 XA. No other vehicle was directly involved in the collision. The driver was attempting to avoid a head-on collision with another truck approaching from the opposite direction when the crash occurred. The truck then veered off the road into the bush.

Speeding and loss of control blamed

Speeding and loss of control by the driver were identified as causes of the crash. The FRSC said the driver tried to avoid the oncoming truck, leading to the vehicle leaving the road. The accident happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The FRSC received the distress call at 2:55 a.m. and arrived at the scene five minutes later.

Nine people died, including six males, two females and a female child. Forty-six males were injured. Thirty other male occupants escaped unhurt. The FRSC said the truck was carrying passengers and goods.

It was travelling from Anambra State to Taraba State when it crashed at the sharp bend after Yahe Bridge. Anigbo confirmed the details to the News Agency of Nigeria. He said three bodies were deposited at the mortuary after a doctor confirmed them dead, while six others were taken away after being identified. The FRSC statement indicated that 85 persons were involved in the crash.

The breakdown was 82 males, two females and one female child. The injured were evacuated to Lutheran Hospital, Yahe. The FRSC and the Nigerian Army carried out the rescue operation after arriving at the scene five minutes after the distress call. The crash disrupted travel on the Yahe-Akamkpa road.

The truck veered off the road into the bush at the sharp bend shortly after Yahe Bridge. The FRSC unit in Yahe is RS6.24. Its commander, Pascal Anigbo, provided details of the crash to NAN. He said the driver lost control while avoiding a head-on collision.

The dead included six males, two females and a female child. The injured were 46 males. Thirty other male occupants were unhurt. Three of the nine dead were deposited in the hospital mortuary after a doctor on duty certified them dead.

The remaining six bodies were taken away by other survivors who escaped unhurt and identified the deceased as their Muslim relatives. The accident occurred at about 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The FRSC received the distress call at 2:55 a.m. and arrived at the scene five minutes later to begin rescue operations. The truck was a DAF commercial vehicle with registration number GAS 706 XA.

Truck veered off road into bush

It was travelling from Anambra State to Taraba State when it crashed at the sharp bend after Yahe Bridge. The FRSC said the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with another truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck then veered off the road into the bush. Speeding and loss of control by the driver were blamed for the crash.

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The FRSC said the driver lost control while trying to avoid the oncoming truck. Nine people died and 46 others were injured in the crash. Thirty other male occupants escaped unhurt. The injured were taken to Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, for medical attention.

The FRSC RS6.24 Yahe Unit Command provided the breakdown of the victims. It said 85 persons were involved: 82 males, two females and one female child. The dead were nine persons, including six males, two females and a female child. The injured were 46 males.

Thirty other male occupants escaped unhurt. Three bodies were deposited at the mortuary after a doctor confirmed them dead. Six others were taken away after being identified by relatives among the survivors. Anigbo said the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with another truck coming from the opposite direction, so the truck veered off the road into the bush.

The FRSC and the Nigerian Army carried out the rescue operation. FRSC personnel arrived at the scene five minutes after receiving the distress call at 2:55 a.m. The crash occurred at a sharp bend shortly after Yahe Bridge on the Yahe-Akamkpa road. The truck was travelling from Anambra State to Taraba State when it crashed into the bush. The FRSC said the crash involved a DAF truck with registration number GAS 706 XA.

The truck was carrying passengers and goods when it crashed. The driver lost control while attempting to avoid a head-on collision with another truck approaching from the opposite direction. The truck then veered off the road into the bush. Nine people died in the crash, and 46 others were injured.

Thirty other male occupants escaped unhurt. The injured were evacuated to Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, for medical attention. The FRSC said the dead included six males, two females and a female child. The injured were 46 males.

Thirty other male occupants were unhurt. Three bodies were deposited at the mortuary after a doctor on duty confirmed them dead. The remaining six bodies were taken away by other survivors who escaped unhurt and identified the deceased as their Muslim relatives. Anigbo confirmed the details to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said the truck was carrying 85 people when it crashed due to speeding and loss of control by the driver. The FRSC arrived at the scene five minutes after receiving the distress call at 2:55 a.m. and immediately commenced rescue operations in collaboration with the Nigerian Army. The injured victims were evacuated to Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, for medical attention.

Three of the nine victims confirmed dead were deposited in the hospital mortuary after a doctor on duty certified them dead. The remaining six bodies were reportedly taken away by other survivors who escaped unhurt and identified the deceased as their Muslim relatives. The crash occurred at a sharp bend shortly after Yahe Bridge on the Yahe-Akamkpa road. The truck was travelling from Anambra State to Taraba State when it crashed into the bush.

The FRSC said the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with another truck coming from the opposite direction, so the truck veered off the road into the bush.