Truck Accidents: Commuters and Road Users Escape Death in Lagos Expressway Spill

Several commuters and road users narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after a truck conveying table water lost control and spilled its contents at the busy Toll Gate section of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

Several commuters and road users narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after a truck conveying table water lost control and spilled its contents at the busy Toll Gate section of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway .

The accident was confirmed by Mr Salau Hammed, Commander of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Ota Unit. According to Hammed, the truck was travelling from the Ilo-Awela area toward Toll Gate when the driver reportedly lost control due to excessive speed, causing the vehicle to overturn and scatter its load on the highway. He confirmed that no casualty or injury was recorded in the incident.

The TRACE commander cautioned motorists against reckless driving and advised vehicle owners to ensure their automobiles are properly maintained before embarking on journeys.

“We thank God that no life was lost and nobody sustained injuries in the accident,” he said. Hammed also appealed to commercial motorcyclists and roadside traders operating along highways to desist from unsafe practices capable of endangering lives. He further warned commercial bus operators against indiscriminate parking and stopping on the highway to pick passengers, noting that such actions could expose them to collisions involving articulated vehicles.

The commander reiterated TRACE’s commitment to strict enforcement of traffic regulations around the Toll Gate corridor and other parts of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway to reduce avoidable accidents. He added that TRACE officials, alongside other emergency and traffic management agencies, were working to evacuate the affected vehicle and restore free flow of traffic along the route





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Truck Accidents Road Users Commuters Spill Expressway Toll Gate

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