Nigerian Army Rescues Three Kidnap Victims and Kills Two Terrorists in Adamawa Operations

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued three kidnapped civilians in Mubi and repelled a terrorist attack in Gombi, killing two insurgents and recovering arms, ammunition and stolen farm produce.

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Sector 4 of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have rescued three kidnapped civilians and killed two terrorists during separate security operations in Adamawa State.

The operations also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosive materials and stolen property, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Media Information Officer of the task force. In the first operation, troops deployed at Zangula Kilba Junction in Gombi Local Government Area successfully repelled an attempted attack by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists on November 8.

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Terrorists Killed and Weapons Recovered

Two terrorists were killed during the encounter, while others fled following what the military described as superior combat readiness and tactical resilience. Items recovered from the fleeing insurgents included two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, 115 rounds of ammunition, three belts of empty ammunition links and two cases of locally fabricated explosive devices. Other recovered items were a pair of desert boots, a backpack, an Android phone, a wristwatch and N15,000.

Goni said exploitation operations were ongoing to track down the fleeing terrorists and prevent them from regrouping. He added that troops had maintained aggressive patrols and surveillance across the affected areas to prevent further attacks and reassure residents of their safety. In a separate operation on November 9, troops deployed in Mubi rescued three civilians abducted by suspected kidnappers around Dutse-Uku in Mubi South Local Government Area.

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The operation followed a distress call from farmers reporting the abduction of a woman identified as Mrs Happiness Dama Dauda while she was working on her farm. Her motorcycle was also reportedly taken by the assailants. The troops, working in collaboration with local hunters, swiftly mobilised to the area and mounted pressure on the suspected kidnappers, forcing them to abandon the woman and flee.

Three Civilians Rescued and Property Returned

A sustained pursuit subsequently led to the rescue of two other residents suspected to have been abducted earlier, bringing the total number of rescued victims to three. During the operation, security personnel also recovered a motorcycle, a tricycle conveying 15 bags of beans and a Hi-Jet pickup carrying 13 bags of groundnuts belonging to other farmers who narrowly escaped abduction. The recovered property was identified by the respective village heads and subsequently handed over to its rightful owners.

The military also emphasised the importance of timely intelligence sharing and collaboration between security forces and local communities to tackle terrorism and other security threats. Goni described the partnership as critical to addressing terrorism and other security challenges in the region. Operation HADIN KAI reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining operational pressure on terrorists and their collaborators, denying them the freedom to threaten the security and livelihoods of residents across the North East.

The task force said it would continue to safeguard lives, property and livelihoods in the region.