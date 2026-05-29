Troops Rescue 31 Kidnapped Victims, Neutralise 5 Terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina States

Military operations in Zamfara and Katsina states have resulted in the rescue of 31 kidnapped victims and the neutralisation of 5 terrorists. The operations, conducted by troops of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, also led to the destruction of several terrorist camps and the recovery of weapons, motorcycles and ammunition.

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have rescued 31 kidnapped victims and neutralised five terrorists during coordinated operations conducted across Zamfara and Katsina states. The military said the operations, carried out by troops of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, also led to the destruction of several terrorist camps and the recovery of weapons, motorcycles and ammunition.

According to a statement issued by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the rescued victims were freed during an operation around the Bagega-Kawaye axis in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The rescue followed a precision air interdiction by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, backed by a follow-up ground assault on terrorist enclaves located west of Bagega Forest.

The victims, who had spent several weeks in captivity, were natives of Maga, Gummi, Zuru, Wasugu, Bukuyyum and Anka local government areas across Zamfara and Sokoto states. The kidnapped victims were rescued from captivity following a precision air interdiction conducted by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and a follow-on ground operation on terrorist enclaves west of Bagega Forest. The army spokesman added that the rescued victims had received medical attention and would soon be reunited with their families.

In another operation in Zamfara State, troops reportedly engaged terrorists along the Maradun and Gidan Dan Jaja axis, where two terrorists were neutralized and several camps destroyed. Meanwhile, in Katsina State, troops intercepted suspected terrorists at the Ruwan Godiya axis and Sayaya Road in Matazu Local Government Area while they were allegedly moving to launch an attack. Troops intercepted terrorists in transit for an imminent attack.

Following a fierce firefight, troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered motorcycles and quantities of ammunition. The military further disclosed that one of the terrorists killed was identified as a foot soldier loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin, Muhammad Fulani. The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to sustaining offensive operations against criminal elements across the North-West region.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the North West region.





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Operation FANSAN YAMMA Zamfara State Katsina State Kidnapped Victims Terrorists

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