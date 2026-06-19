Troops Rescue 17 Kidnapped Passengers in Sokoto State

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 17 kidnapped passengers in Kura Mota village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following a bandit attack along a major route in the area.

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 17 kidnapped passengers in Kura Mota village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State , following a bandit attack along a major route in the area.

A credible security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the incident occurred on Thursday when armed bandits blocked the road and abducted occupants of two vehicles. According to the source, troops swiftly engaged the attackers in a gun duel shortly after receiving distress information, forcing the bandits to flee with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

The gallant troops of Operation Fansan Yamma engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of fire, with several escaping with gunshot wounds. The rapid response of the military prevented further harm to the victims and helped secure their release. The quick response of the troops and continued vigilance saved the lives and property of the occupants of the vehicles.

The security source, who pleaded anonymity, said proactive measures had been intensified in the area to prevent further attacks and protect both commuters and farming communities. He commended the troops for their professionalism and courage, noting that their swift intervention averted what could have been a more tragic outcome. Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and support ongoing security operations by reporting suspicious movements along roads and rural areas





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Troops Rescue 17 Kidnapped Passengers In Sokot Bandit Attack Operation Fansan Yamma Sabon Birni Local Government Area Sokoto State

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