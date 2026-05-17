Troops Repel Terrorist Attack in Zamfara, Recover Weapons and Ammunition

Troops of 1 Brigade Quick Response Force successfully repelled a terrorist attack in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State and recovered weapons and ammunition. The incident occurred after troops responded to reports of an attack on Illela village and led to an exchange of gunfire between them and the armed attackers.

Troops of 1 Brigade Quick Response Force have repelled a terrorist attack in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State and recovered weapons and ammunition during the operation.

The incident occurred after troops responded to reports of an attack on Illela village, triggering an exchange of gunfire between them and the armed attackers. The troops killed an unspecified number of the attackers and recovered weapons including one general-purpose machine gun, one AK-47 rifle, extra magazines, and ammunition. Troops have continued patrols to track down fleeing terrorists and prevent further attacks on nearby communities





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1 Brigade Quick Response Force Terrorist Attack Zamfara State Maradun Local Government Area Military Operation Killed Attack On Illela Village Armed Attackers Exchange Of Gunfire Weapons Ammunition Tyre Damage Fleeing Terrorists Surrounding Communities

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