Troops of Operation Hadin Kai Kill 12 Terrorists in Borno State

The Joint Task Force in Borno State has successfully thwarted an attempted attack by suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists, killing 12 of them in the process. The incident occurred on Friday at the Kirawa axis in Sector 1 of the operation’s area of responsibility, where troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion are deployed. The attackers were detected early and met with heavy resistance from troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 12 terrorists who attempted to infiltrate a military location in Kirawa, a Nigeria–Cameroon border community in Borno State .

The incident occurred on Friday at the Kirawa axis in Sector 1 of the operation’s area of responsibility, where troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion are deployed. The attackers were detected early and met with heavy resistance from troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The statement read, troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under Operation DESERT SANITY and SIEGE OPERATIONS, have successfully thwarted an attempted attack by suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists on the troops location in the Kirawa axis of Sector 1 OPHK Area of Responsibility in the early hours of 22 May 2026. A number of the suspected terrorists attempted to infiltrate positions held by troops of 153 Task Force Battalion and associated forces along the Nigeria–Cameroon border axis.

The attack was swiftly detected and met with overwhelming firepower from alert troops and CJTF, who held their ground and contained the assault. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance assets, alongside platforms of the Air Component of OPHK and partner forces, provided coordinated support throughout the operation. According to him, weapons recovered included AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, ammunition and a PKT machine gun.

He added that troops, alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force, have continued clearance and tracking operations in the area. The Joint Task Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to sustaining operational pressure on terrorist elements until they are completely neutralised across the theatre





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Operation Hadin Kai Borno State ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists Joint Task Force Nigeria–Cameroon Border

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