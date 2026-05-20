Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI OPHK Repels Terrorist Attack, Arrests Collaborators and Rescues Kidnapped Victims

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI OPHK, successfully thwarted an attack by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, rescuing kidnapped victims and arresting suspected collaborators.

Troops of the Joint Task Force , North East, Operation HADIN KAI OPHK, have repelled a terrorist attack, arrested suspected collaborators and rescued kidnapped victims during ongoing operations across the region.

According to the statement, troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base, Gajibo, successfully thwarted an attack launched by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters who reportedly advanced towards the town on motorcycles from different directions. The military stated that troops responded with heavy firepower, including mortar engagement, forcing the attackers to retreat while ammunition and other combat items were later recovered from the area.

In a related development, troops working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, reportedly arrested two suspected Boko Haram collaborators in Gubio town. The military also disclosed that troops arrested a suspected logistics supplier identified as Umar Ahmadu in Gwoza following intelligence obtained from a surrendered terrorist associate. According to the statement, the suspect allegedly confessed to supplying items to terrorists on several occasions.

The statement further noted that a 17-year-old relative of a terrorist surrendered to troops along the Gwoza-Limankara axis after reportedly escaping from a terrorist enclave in the Mandara Mountains. Troops also rescued two male victims abducted from Mafa town after they reportedly escaped from captivity under poor visibility conditions.

‘These coordinated operations highlight the sustained pressure being mounted on terrorist elements, targeting their mobility, logistics networks, and support structures. ‘ the statement read





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Terrorism Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI OPHK Repels Terrorist Attack Arrests Collaborators Rescues Kidnapped Victims Suspected Boko Haram ISWAP Fighters Forward Operating Base Gajibo Heavy Firepower Mortar Engagement Captivity Under Poor Visibility Conditions Mandara Mountains

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