Troops of 4 Brigade Arrest 12 Suspected Kidnappers in Edo North and Central Senatorial Districts

The news text details the arrest of 12 suspected kidnappers in Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts by troops of 4 Brigade during separate operations that took place in May 2026.

Troops of 4 Brigade have arrested 12 suspected kidnappers in Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts. The suspected kidnappers were arrested in separate operations that commenced on May 12, 2026, in the Owan East , Esan South-East , and Esan North-East Local Government Areas of the State.

Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin City, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Benin City. During the operations, three suspects namely Ishaya Obadis (20), Markus Ballu, (35) and Godknows Owonoji (30,) were arrested at Olelo Forest.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three suspects arrested at Ugbovbighan Village, Olelo Forest, Egoro Amede Village, and at the Rugan Fulani settlement were collaborators and logistics suppliers to kidnappers. Similarly, seven suspected kidnappers namely; Isah Shehu (25), Hamadu Safiyanu (22), Tijani Shehu (24), Yahaya Babangida (25), Usman Hamza (26), Abduladi Saleh (23)and Gadafi Tukur (27) were arrested within the Uwarlor-Oke Forest. Items recovered from the suspects include two motorcycles, two mobile phones, dangerous weapons and one small Tecno mobile phone.

The suspects and recovered items were handed over to the Ekpoma Police Division and the Amendokhian Police Division for further investigation and prosecution. According to the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade, the troops will continue with the ongoing operation aimed at getting rid of criminal elements from the state





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Kidnappers Child Abduction Criminal Element Troops Of 4 Brigade 4 Brigade Nigerian Army Operations Basilings Esan South-East Esan North-East Owan East Olelo Forest Ugwarlor-Oke Forest Udo Government Reserve Forest Troops Collaborators Collaborators Logistics Suppliers Collaborators Logistics Suppliers To Kidnapper Brigade Child Abduction Preliminary Investigations Suspects Weapons Recovered Items Equipments

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