Army kills two kidnappers in Kogi forest, recovers two AK-47 rifles

Nigerian Army troops killed two suspected kidnappers and recovered two AK-47 rifles, ammunition and other items during a follow-up operation in Edimogbo Forest, Kogi State.

Troops of the 12 Composite Brigade of the Nigerian Army have killed two suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition during a follow-up operation in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued late Tuesday. He said the operation was conducted on November 3, 2026. It followed an earlier raid on a suspected kidnappers hideout in the forest on November 2, during which troops engaged the criminals. According to Abdullahi, the follow-up operation involved tracking fleeing suspects and clearing the remaining hideouts.

Also read Army neutralises two suspected kidnappers in Kogi, recovers arms

Troops recover weapons and phones

It also aimed to deny criminals freedom of action. During the follow-up operation, troops made contact with the fleeing criminal elements and engaged them, forcing the suspects to withdraw deeper into the forest. A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, 438 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, 4,725 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two bandoliers, two mobile phones and a power bank.

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The Army said the successful exploitation of the forest further consolidated the gains recorded during the previous day's raid. It underscored the Brigade's determination to sustain pressure on criminal elements operating within its area of responsibility. Troops have continued to dominate the general area to prevent criminal elements from regrouping, the statement added. It noted that the morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remained high.

Army reassures Kogi residents of peace

The 12 Composite Brigade has been complementing the efforts of the Kogi State Police Command and other security agencies in the fight against kidnapping in parts of the state. The Army reassured residents of Kogi State of its commitment to sustaining operations against criminal groups, protecting lives and property, and restoring lasting peace and security across the state. The operation reinforced the Army's resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements and restore lasting peace and security across Kogi State.