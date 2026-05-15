Troops Neutralise Suspected Members of Lakurawa Terrorist Group, Recover Weapons in Sokoto and Katsina States

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised suspected members of the Lakurawa Terrorist Group and recovered weapons during operations in Sokoto and Katsina States. The development was disclosed in a press release posted on the official page of the Defence Headquarters Nigeria on May 15, 2026.

Troops of Sector 2 , Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised suspected members of the Lakurawa Terrorist Group and recovered weapons during operations in Sokoto and Katsina State s.

The development was disclosed in a press release posted on the official page of the Defence Headquarters Nigeria on May 15, 2026. According to the statement, troops responded to a distress call over an alleged attempt by suspected terrorists to set fire to a Nigerian Immigration Service facility at Ruwa Wiri village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The military stated that troops engaged the suspects in a gun battle, during which two suspected terrorists were neutralised while others reportedly fled the area. Troops later recovered two AK-47 rifles, ammunition and a motorcycle during a follow-up operation at the scene. In a separate operation in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops on fighting patrol reportedly encountered suspected terrorists moving with rustled livestock around Danya Bakwai settlement.

The statement added that the suspects abandoned 62 rustled livestock after troops engaged the suspects The recovered livestock were later handed over to their owners at the palace of the Daddara District Head in Jibia.

"Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains committed to eradicating terrorism and banditry in the region," the statement read





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Operation FANSAN YAMMA Lakurawa Terrorist Group Sector 2 Sokoto State Katsina State Nigerian Immigration Service Rustled Livestock Danya Bakwai Settlement Daddara District Head Gun Battle Neutralised Recovered Operation FANSAN YAMMA Remains Committed To Er

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