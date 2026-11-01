Nigerian troops kill ISWAP Shura Council member Abu Hajara and commander Abul Walid in Kukawa

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed four ISWAP leaders, including two Arab fighters, during an attack in Kukawa, Borno State, on October 31, 2026.

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised four leaders of the Islamic State West Africa Province, including two Arabs, a senior commander and several foot soldiers in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Army said the terrorists were killed on October 31, 2026, by combined troops deployed to Kukawa following a massive ISWAP attack on their locations. The acting Military Information Officer, Northeast Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Capt Mohammed Goni, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri. He said the troops utilised both ground and air assets from the air component during the engagement.

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High Profile ISWAP Leaders Killed In Kukawa

Goni said the neutralised terrorists include Abu Hajara, a high-profile member of the group's Shura Council, and Abul Walid, a prominent commander and close associate of Ba Shuwa, the overall Wali of ISWAP. Two high-ranking Arab fighters were also killed in the encounter.

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The statement read: Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, have dealt a significant blow to the leadership and operational capability of the Islamic State West Africa Province, neutralising several terrorists during an engagement in Kukawa, Borno State, on 31 October 2026. Goni noted that following the engagement, troops recovered scores of arms, ammunition and communication devices.

The successful engagement further demonstrates the combat readiness, vigilance and superior firepower of Operation Hadin Kai troops in sustaining pressure on terrorist elements across the theatre, he stated. He said the attack on troops' location at Kukawa came barely three days after the Buni Yadi attack where 55 terrorists were neutralised. Among those killed in the Buni Yadi operation were key commanders such as Ali Mandara Abba Gajiri, also known as Munzir, Habu Ikkima Nakif Yana Faruk and Commander Gogore.

Joint Task Force Vows Total Annihilation Of Terrorists

The Theatre Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and to continue its operations to ensure total annihilation of the terrorists and destruction of their camps within the region. It also assured residents that troops would maintain pressure on insurgents as part of efforts to restore lasting peace and security in the North-East.

Francis Okoye is a Senior Correspondent with Leadership Newspaper, covering Borno State, with over a decade of experience reporting on counter-insurgency, conflict, climate change, and humanitarian affairs. He is a public commentator and counter-insurgency analyst, recognised for in-depth features and accurate, authoritative reporting on his beat.