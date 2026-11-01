Nigerian Troops Kill ISWAP Shura Council Member Abu Hajara, Commander Abul Walid in Kukawa

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI killed senior ISWAP leaders Abu Hajara and Abul Walid while repelling a major attack in Kukawa, Borno State, three days after 55 terrorists were neutralised in Buni Yadi.

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have killed several Islamic State West Africa Province fighters, including high-profile leaders, after repelling a major attack on their positions in Kukawa, Borno State.

The engagement took place on October 31 2026, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Captain Mohammed Goni, on X. Among those neutralised were Abu Hajara, described as a high-profile member of ISWAP Shura Council, and Abul Walid, a prominent commander and close associate of Ba Shuwa, the overall Wali of ISWAP. Two high-ranking Arab fighters were also killed.

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Troops repel large scale ISWAP assault

Combined troops deployed in Kukawa defeated a large-scale ISWAP assault using both ground forces and air support from the operation air component. Several other terrorists were also killed in the fighting. Following the clash, troops recovered scores of arms, ammunition and communication devices from the scene of the encounter. The Kukawa incident came barely three days after a separate engagement in Buni Yadi, where the military reported neutralising 55 terrorists.

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Those killed in the earlier operation included key commanders identified as Ali Mandara Abba Gajiri, also known as Munzir, Habu Ikkima Nakif Yana Faruk and Commander Gogore. The Theatre Command said the successful defence demonstrated the combat readiness, vigilance and superior firepower of Operation HADIN KAI troops. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and sustaining operations aimed at the total annihilation of terrorists and the destruction of their camps in the region.

ISWAP remains major security threat

The killing of senior ISWAP commanders in Kukawa, Borno State, comes amid an intensified military campaign against insurgent groups operating in Nigeria North-East, particularly around the Lake Chad Basin. The development is significant because ISWAP has remained one of the major security threats in the region, despite years of military offensives, the killing of its commanders and the disruption of its operational networks.